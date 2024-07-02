BREAKING: Golden State Warriors Release Statement on Klay Thompson
The Golden State Warriors and Dallas Mavericks finalized a Klay Thompson sign and trade on Monday, ending the four-time champion's 13-year run with the organization. In an official statement on Monday evening, the Warriors wrote the following:
"We can't overstate Klay Thompson's incredible and legendary contributions with the Warriors during his 13 years with the team, highlighted by four (4) NBA Championships, six (6) trips to the NBA Finals, five (5) NBA All-Star Game appearances and several NBA records, including the most points ever scored in a quarter in NBA history (37) and the most 3-point field goals in a game (14)."
The organization continued, revealing that they will be retiring Thompson's No. 11 jersey at Chase Center.
"The amount of joy and happiness that Klay provided Warriors fans, Bay Area natives and Dub Nation supporters all around the world has been immense and cannot be minimized," the Warriors added. "His penchant for delivering in pressurized situations on the biggest stage, including many Game 6 heroics, has helped define a career. Klay's legacy will live on forever and we look forward to the day we can retire his #11 jersey at Chase Center, where he will join a host of Warriors immortals, including those who helped shape this recent dynasty — himself included."
Golden State finished their statement, writing, "We thank Klay for his contributions and wish him the best as another chapter in his journey is written."
