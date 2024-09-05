Inside The Warriors

Caitlin Clark Joins Steph Curry on Historic List in Fever-Sparks

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark made WNBA history against the Los Angeles Sparks

Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark (22) during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. / Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK
Indiana Fever guard Caitlin Clark was named August Player of the Month on Wednesday for the WNBA’s Eastern Conference. Following that announcement with a dominant showing against the Los Angeles Sparks, Clark led Indiana to their fifth-straight win.

Tallying her second career triple-double, Clark finished with 24 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, three steals, and four made threes against Los Angeles. Making WNBA history several different ways with this performance, here are just a few of them:

Via @StatMamba on X:Caitlin Clark is now the youngest player in WNBA history to record multiple triple-doubles.”

Via @StatMamba on X: “Caitlin Clark is the 6th player in WNBA history to have multiple career triple-doubles.”

Via @StatMamba on X: “Caitlin Clark is the first player in WNBA history to have a season recording: 200+ AST 100+ 3PM”

While Clark made WNBA history several different ways with this performance, she also made basketball history.

With 24 points, 10 assists, 10 rebounds, three steals, and four made threes, Clark joined Golden State Warriors star Steph Curry (2010) and NBA legend Jason Kidd (1995) as just the third rookie in NBA/WNBA history to record that line or better in a single game (via Basketball Reference's StatHead).

Steph Curry and Jason Kidd
Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) drives against Dallas Mavericks guard Jason Kidd (2) at American Airlines Center. / Matthew Emmons-Imagn Images

Running away with the WNBA Rookie of the Year award, Clark is making a strong bid for All-WNBA first team honors.

