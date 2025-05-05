Draymond Green's Taunt in Warriors-Rockets Game 7 Goes Viral
The Golden State Warriors were looking to avoid another 3-1 comeback on Sunday night, even though the stakes are a lot less than the NBA Finals. Regardless, the Houston Rockets brought the series back to Houston and had all the momentum in their favor. While Golden State has the edge in playoff experience, Houston's talent can't be overlooked.
However, led by unlikely hero Buddy Hield, the Warriors were able to pull out the win to advance to the second round to face the Minnesota Timberwolves. A complete team effort down the stretch, with Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler also stepping up, veteran forward Draymond Green made sure to get the last laugh in a viral moment at the end of the game.
“Goodnight, it’s been real," Green said as he got in front of one of the broadcast cameras with the Warriors taking a 15-point lead in a viral moment.
Green also had an unexpected scoring night, ending with 16 points to go along with six rebounds, five assists, and two blocks. While his three-point shooting wasn't stellar, he converted on five of his seven shots from inside the arc, in addition to playing stellar defense.
While the Warriors may have escaped elimination, they haven't escaped what's to come in the playoffs. Now, they'll head up to Minnesota to face the Timberwolves, with Anthony Edwards and company awaiting.
