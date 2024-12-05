Injury Update: Official Results of Draymond Green’s MRI on Calf
While the Golden State Warriors appear to be a playoff team through their first 20 games of the season, it becomes concerning when they rely on two players 34 and older to lead them to victories. As a result of that, both players have faced injury concerns this year, which questions just how much the championship window is open in the Bay Area.
The Warriors are in the midst of a five-game losing streak despite earning their spot in the NBA Cup playoffs. While star guard Stephen Curry has been ruled out for tonight's contest against the Houston Rockets, an update has been provided on Golden State's other key veteran.
Per Warriors PR: "Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green, who did not play in Tuesday's game in Denver due to left calf tightness, underwent an MRI yesterday. The MRI was negative (clear). Green will not play in tonight's game against the Houston Rockets. His status for tomorrow's game against the Minnesota Timberwolves is TBD."
The concern for a potential six-game losing streak is serious, with Green and Curry out against Houston and the Rockets holding a 15-7 record. Additionally, tonight marks the first night of a back-to-back with the Minnesota Timberwolves to follow.
In his 13th season in the NBA and as a member of the Warriors, Green has posted averages of 8.8 points, 6.3 rebounds, 5.9 assists, and a career-high 40.3 3PT% across 19 games this year.
