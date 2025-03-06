NBA Fans React to Jonathan Kuminga Injury News Before Warriors-Nets
The Golden State Warriors will end their five-game road trip in Brooklyn on Thursday night when they visit the Nets.
Golden State is quickly climbing the Western Conference after acquiring six-time all-star Jimmy Butler before February's trade deadline. The Warriors are 9-2 since Butler's arrival and are the sixth seed in the Conference.
Despite the team's recent resurgence, the Warriors are still missing a key piece of their roster: Jonathan Kuminga. The 22-year-old has not played since January 4th against the Memphis Grizzlies. He injured his ankle in that game and has slowly tried to return to the court. Golden State released their injury report, and Kuminga remains out against the Nets.
Many fans voiced their opinion on social media about Kuminga's continued absence after a two-month hiatus. The former first-round pick is averaging a career-high 16.8 points, five rebounds, and 2.2 assists this season.
@RaiderIsThaName: "bruh when is kuminga coming back"
@RealLifeEnt; "This is a little wild with Kuminga. 2 calendar months he missed last game Jan4 it's March 5 still no Kuminga for an ankle injury. Reminding me of James Wiseman in 21-22 season where they just kept pushing back his return & than they decided to just keep him out the whole season"
@alyciaNASH: "I think warriors not going to play kuminga until close to playoff , everyone in the nba trying to figure out Steph and jimmy and if the warriors wait they got another weapon everybody gotta figure out all over again"
Warriors head coach Steve Kerr confirmed that Kuminga is close to a return to the court, although his injury was a little more serious than previously thought. "No setback. (Kuminga's) injury itself was more serious than anyone realized...It does feel like he's getting close," Kerr recently said in an interview on Wednesday.
The Warriors return home for a six-game homestand where Kuminga may return after missing the last 29 games.
