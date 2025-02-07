Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Lakers-Warriors

LEBRON & STEPH WITH ANOTHER DUEL ⚔️



James: 42 PTS | 17 REB | 8 AST | 6 3PM | W

Curry: 37 PTS | 7 REB | 4 AST | 6 3PM



NEVER. GETS. OLD. 🙌 pic.twitter.com/x4J5N4PMUN