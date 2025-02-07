Steph Curry Makes NBA History in Lakers-Warriors
The Golden State Warriors traveled down to face their rivals, the Los Angeles Lakers, on Thursday in a matchup between two franchises that made significant moves before the NBA trade deadline. For the Lakers, they landed two new key players in Luka Doncic and Mark Williams, while the Warriors acquired Jimmy Butler.
Regardless, Thursday night was a battle between Stephen Curry and LeBron James, two players who have faced one another on the highest stage. While James got the best of Curry in a 120-112 Lakers win, both players ended the night making history. For James, he became only the second player 40 years or older to score 40 or more in a game, joining Michael Jordan. Curry's stellar 37-point performance etched his name into history, too.
On Thursday night, Curry's 37-point game was the 300th career regular season game with 30 or more points, becoming only the 16th player in league history to reach that milestone. Curry joins other current players such as LeBron James, Kevin Durant, and James Harden.
While Curry is now in his 16th season, it's a major accomplishment given how his career started. After suffering an injury in his third season and being held to 26 games, there was doubt Curry would ever be able to stay healthy enough to be a star in the league. Now, he's a multi-time MVP, NBA Champion, and has a first-ballot Hall of Fame resume.
Now, turning the page, Curry and the Warriors will look to bounce back this season after a strong start and hope that Butler can be that missing piece for them.
