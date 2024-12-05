Steph Curry's Injury Status for Warriors vs Rockets
The Golden State Warriors are in a major slump. The team has lost five straight games where they've collapsed in the fourth quarter during numerous games. To make matters worse, the team was losing games when they were healthy, but now they're no longer injury-free.
As the Warriors have gotten more injured, their opponents won't be getting any easier. After losing to the Denver Nuggets on Tuesday night, they now have the second-seeded Houston Rockets awaiting them tonight. Perhaps the most unfortunate thing for the Warriors is the fact that they won't have Steph Curry available for the battle.
The Golden State Warriors have officially listed Steph Curry as out against the Houston Rockets due to bilateral knee injury management.
In Curry's last game against the Nuggets on Tuesday night, he put up 24 points, 11 assists, and 7 rebounds on 35/27/100 shooting from the field. While it could have statistically been considered a great night for Curry, his shooting percentages were woeful.
The Golden State Warriors defeated the Houston Rockets once this season in November, but both teams look completely different now. The Rockets have started showing what they're truly made of and are now the second-seed with a 15-7 record, but the Warriors have been on a tailspin. Even if Steph Curry and Draymond Green were available, the Rockets would be a tough matchup.
The Golden State Warriors and Houston Rockets face off at 10:00 p.m. EST tonight.
