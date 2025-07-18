Inside The Warriors

Warriors Notes: Golden State Needs Center, Damian Lillard Breaks Silence, Potential LeBron James Retirement

The latest updates on where the Golden State Warriors stand in a quiet NBA offseason

Liam Willerup

May 2, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) reacts after being fouled against the Houston Rockets in the third quarter of game six of the first round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
The Golden State Warriors have come under heavy criticism from their fan base for their lack of moves this offseason, as they are the only NBA team not to sign or trade for a player this offseason. However, their name continues to be in the rumor mill, with them being attached to Boston Celtics champion Al Horford despite him pondering a retirement.

In more news, the Warriors were reportedly in touch with free agent guard Damian Lillard after he was waived and stretched by the Milwaukee Bucks in a surprise move. Aiming to bring Lillard back to the Bay Area, where he grew up and played high school basketball, Lillard announced on Thursday his shocking move to the NBA world.

Bucks guard Damian Lillar
Mar 6, 2024; San Francisco, California, USA; Milwaukee Bucks guard Damian Lillard (0) dribbles past Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) in the first quarter at the Chase Center. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Lastly, amid trade rumors linking the Warriors to NBA legend LeBron James, reports have started to come out that retirement could be on the way soon for the NBA's all-time leading scorer. With the Los Angeles Lakers pivoting to a younger focus around Luka Doncic, James is only under contract through the remainder of this upcoming season.

Liam Willerup
