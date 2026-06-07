How the Wizards Can Insert Themselves in a Jaylen Brown Trade

Usually, the NBA offseason serves as a time for teams to build around their superstars. This summer, it is different, as multiple teams are trying to trade away superstar. The main victims of this are the Milwaukee Bucks and Boston Celtics. The Celtics are in a position to capitalize on the final years of Jayson Tatum's prime. This means that trading his co-star, Jaylen Brown, is a must, and the Washington Wizards have the perfect way to swoop in and make that trade a reality.

Being the Facilitator

Mar 14, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Boston Celtics guard Jaylen Brown (7) controls the ball against Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) during the first half at the TD Garden. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The most likely suitors for Brown would actually be the Atlanta Hawks or the New Orleans Pelicans, not the Wizards. Sure, the organization has the contract in Davis to get that deal done, but that is not something Boston would only want in the deal. Instead, they would want a wing who can give you 20 points a night while playing solid defense, and the Pelicans have that in Trey Murphy. The problem is that the contracts, no matter what, do not line up or work for any two-team trade.

This is exactly where the Wizards jump into the mix. They make it a three-team trade to help facilitate contracts while making each team, including themselves, better equipped for a playoff run. This is what a three-team deal among the Celtics, Pelicans, and Wizards would look like.

Celtics receive: Anthony Davis and Trey Murphy

Pelicans receive: Jaylen Brown

Wizards receive: Derrick White and Zion Williamson.

This deal makes it work salary-wise, and it is a good move for every team involved. Picks will likely be involved, but only from Washington and New Orleans. Washington would likely need to send a first-round pick to the Pelicans if they want Zion, and potentially another to the Celtics for White. Thankfully, the team has picks they can give up, especially their own, if they plan to be contenders by 2028.

Why Would Washington Do This

Apr 10, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Injured Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (L) talks with Miami Heat center Bam Adebayo (13) after their game at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | Geoff Burke-Imagn Images

The reason the Wizards would want to do this is that you have more availability now. Davis will likely miss extended periods of time due to his recent poor health. Williamson has also not been the healthiest, but adding White to the rotation for at least 65 games this season is already beneficial.

Plus, this is probably the best value one could get for Davis at the moment. He is getting up there in age, which only makes his health status even more questionable. Williamson can start or come off the bench, which makes the possibility of drafting Cameron Boozer more of a reality. White would also be the lead guard off the bench, allowing Bub Carrington to play his natural position as the two guard more often.

The move makes this a for-sure playoff team in the East, and the contracts line up perfectly. Williamson's deal ends the offseason, and the Alex Sarr and Kyshawn George extensions kick in. White's deal either ends that summer or the next if he picks up the player option. Even then, it does not affect the outcome of potential extensions, and his contract is very easy to trade at around $30 million per year.

Although there is no confirmed report or sourcing that says Brown is for sure getting traded, the signs point to the Celtics moving him. If they do, and they want Murphy, a third team needs to be involved. This is the best opportunity the Wizards will have to improve their team while also moving off one of the worst contracts in the league. If this deal is available, the organization needs to take it.

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