Three Takeaways from the Wizards' Victorious Bucks Opener

The Washington Wizards' home opener against the Milwaukee Bucks had many of the makings of the sort of games that fans regularly had to suffer through over the last three years.

If we can, for just a minute, ignore the fact that players of Anthony Davis' and Trae Young's caliber did, indeed, suit up, the contexts within which they slotted in were chock-full of blown opportunities for easy buckets, missed defensive assignments, forgotten box-outs and a nondescript on-court identity.

But that's the thing; they do have those new stars, and that's without accounting for the injured AJ Dybantsa and his ongoing wait to make his own Wizards debut. It took awhile, but Davis and Young eventually looked their respective parts. AD had 34 points while Young totaled 13 assists, and the young corps, now surrounded by experienced playmakers to headline scouting reports, fit Washington's exposed list of needs to the best of their abilities in rounding out the 128-116 win.

Oct 21, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) reacts after scoring while being fouled against the Milwaukee Bucks in the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even if, yes, the bottom-feeding Bucks weren't exactly projected to come out of the Eastern Conference, the Wizards still aired plenty of takeaways to pocket for the next 81 games. Here's what stuck out after the high-octane surge:

AD is Exactly What the Believers Hoped He'd Be

Even as he voyages into season no. 15, Davis continues proving that he can still score, rebound and defend like a franchise player on any given night when healthy.

It's been that last word that's given him trouble over the 2020s, as he's only crossed the 60+ game threshold once since winning the 2019-20 championship as a member of the Los Angeles Lakers. But those who remember Davis' debut with the Dallas Mavericks know that his well-rounded skillset has shined brighter than ever when he's motivated to prove himself in front of a new audience.

Anthony Davis — Mavericks Debut (February 8, 2025 vs. Rockets)



26 PTS, 16 REB, 7 AST, 3 BLK, 10-18 FG, 2-2 3P pic.twitter.com/1WnER51sf3 — Mav Performances (@DALPerformances) August 2, 2026

He'll have no shortage of material in the motivation department this season, as he continues his hunt for a meaty extension with a team that's already begun dining on his fit as the pre-Dybantsa alpha dog scorer. The fans certainly wasted no time in taking a liking to AD.

First game with the Wizards for AD https://t.co/6JQtCKgUrE pic.twitter.com/SoPXyHBgIh — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) October 22, 2026

Expect Defensive Growing Pains Between the Highlights

On paper, the Wizards are stacked with defenders. Davis and Alex Sarr have each averaged gaudy block totals as switch-y bigs, and they're flanked by plenty of size backing them up and manning the wings in Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly, Justin Champagnie and Deandre Ayton.

Oct 21, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Anthony Davis (23) celebrates with Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) during a stoppage in play against the Milwaukee Bucks in the fourth quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

That's where fans may need the reminder that on-paper talent doesn't always translate seamlessly into a live-ball product, where you're only as quick and strong as your slowest and weakest rotater. Davis and Sarr are spry and functional rebounders, respectively, though the Wizards as a whole aren't currently armed with the necessary cohesion or supplementary stoppers to fly over screens or plug any hole that needs patching.

Part of that is just going to be a part of the Young experience, as he'll regularly find himself trapped in a house of mirrors with the screens that are due to be planted for his usual defensive assignments. Head coach Brian Keefe and co. will have to prepare for more aggression on the boards to prevent losing extra opportunities at possessions, as well as heads-up back-line help to prevent fewer easy strolls to the rim like the ones they relented to a few choice Bucks. Dybantsa's speed and instincts wouldn't hurt in a few of those scenarios.

Bench Hands Already Challenging the Starting Status Quo

Coulibaly, looking for a contract extension of his own, slid into the starting lineup to give the Wizards more-or-less what they needed in Dybantsa's stead when he provided some of useful energy off the wings. His fourth quarter re-insertion helped clinch the win with some productive corner camping.

Bilal Coulibaly on his Defensive Mentality:



"They don't score. Nobody is scoring on me"



BILALCATRAZ 🔒🔒🔥 pic.twitter.com/hsgJPDx75z — WizardsMuse (@WizardsMuse1) October 22, 2026

Many of the same positives could be echoed in Bub Carrington's performance, as he saw his stock surge with several bail-out 3-point makes and hard-fought boards to save the occasionally-flailing offense. Champagnie's been no stranger to the Wizards' doghouse over autumns past, and he, too, took full-advantage of his minutes as one more transition-friendly weapon to deploy between the sturdy stopping and putback-hammering.

Between those prepared performers and Khris Middleton, who's due to keep earning calls-in as a veteran surgeon on the scoring front, Keefe will have plenty to consider when he's fully staffed. Even still, this loud debut demonstrated that he'll have plenty to work with when his deck isn't even stacked all the way in the Wizards' favor.

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