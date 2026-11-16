Three Takeaways from Wizards' Catastrophic, Effort-Questioning Rockets Setback

Devoid of context, the Washington Wizards' weekend-closing walloping at the hands of the Houston Rockets seemed like nothing out of the ordinary to your average LeaguePass-scrolling fan. All they'd done is cough up loss after devastating loss to the rest of the NBA over three seasons of loud rebuilding, and this 147-119 defeat seemed no different from the norms fans had grown to expect.

But while seasons past were draped in warnings that the losing wouldn't last forever so long as long-term development remained the focus, this year was touted by Washington management as a turn into a different direction. They'd stacked prospects while acquiring proven, win-now stars expecting hefty paydays, yet their early 4-10 record is wrought with signs of a team that remains a long ways away from spinning on-paper talent into results.

Tari Eason on what allowed him to have a good performance tonight:



"Sh*t, the Wizards, for real, it was them.” 💀



pic.twitter.com/idW8iqpFa3 — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) November 16, 2026

They left no stone untouched in securing the loss, getting out-rebounded and out-hustled before succumbing to a disproportionate scoreboard well before the final horn. A visibly-incensed Brian Keefe ended his media availability on his own terms about three minutes after taking the stand. Kyshawn George mentioned "accountable" or "accountability" five times during his own similarly-curt time in front of the microphone, stressing a clear lack of such necessary principles across the seven-game streak of losses.

A few performances stood out in the first night of a scheduled-back-to-back in Washington, with the negatives unsurprisingly outweighing the positives.

Trae Young Lays a Goose Egg

Coming off of their most recent performance, a game that required some buzzer-beating heroics out of the Wizards' point guard in chasing the Detroit Pistons through several overtime periods, Young cratered from that viral 37-point high all the way down through the earth's crust by going completely scoreless in this matchup. This marks the first scoreless appearance of his decorated career.

Nov 15, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Houston Rockets guard/forward Amen Thompson (1) is fouled by Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) during the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

He's battled shooting inefficiencies all season, but his combining the lingering lacks of dribble separation and shooting accuracy with low volume completely neutered Washington's goals to stick around with the high-powered Rockets. Many of his role players can only go so far as his playmaking guides them, and it certainly didn't help when he started unthinkably smoking wide-open layups. Tre Mann eventually started eating into young's usual workload, and he at least left with a 3-point make to show for himself.

The $212 million man has already spent the season's opening month as the most controversial member of the squad, and this donut directly on the heels of that surprise gem won't win him any new fans as doubts around his future heighten.

Alex Sarr's Home-Trip Heater Continues

The seven-footer was one of three Wizards to score 30 or against Detroit, and though Sarr generally-maintained that hot shooting against the Rockets, he stood alone as the one source of relatively-consistent offense out of Washington with 25 points on 9/13 shooting.

Alex Sarr 🇫🇷 cette nuit :



25 POINTS

9 rebonds

2 passes

3 contres

9/13 au tir, dont 3/6 à 3-points

en 27 minutes



Franchement l’un de ceux qui n’a pas grand chose à se reprocher ce soir dans le naufrage. Bcp aimé son activité et son intensité, même à -30 pic.twitter.com/nPtBMfGCk8 — Tom Compayrot (@Tom_Cprt) November 16, 2026

As he stated after that game, he's yet to notice any drastic shifts regarding his fit within the Wizards' scheme. His aggression has seen an uptick in this one, but he's not yet capable of carrying a team through a win when the All-Stars leave this little impact. If anything, they may have a lesson to take away pertaining to the attention he's proving worthy of receiving, even if an uptick in Sarr touches is sure to challenge the trio of Wizards bigs who see regular minutes.

His message following loss no. seven, conversely wasn't nearly as tied to his on-court play. He, as well as Keefe and George, seemed to express just how urgently the team is pursuing "accountability," whatever form that takes with this inattentive team.

Kyshawn and Sarr are on the same page besides the need for accountability; they’re also together stating that no one besides the players in the locker room are saving the Wizards. “We all know what we gotta work on, can’t be too down on ourselves. Nobody’s gonna be sorry for us.” https://t.co/kjlBDDwkXw pic.twitter.com/BmC23NszgB — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) November 16, 2026

Khris Middleton's Rotational Resurgence

Left without Tre Johnson, their shooting specialist who was ruled out against the Rockets with lower back soreness, head coach Keefe was provided with the opportunity to sift through his lesser-used contributors amidst his hunt for reserve difference-makers. And while crowd favorite prospect Will Riley did earn his standard second-quarter check-in, he still had to watch as Khris Middleton pulled ahead of him in the depth chart for his first in-game appearance since October.

Nov 15, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Khris Middleton (22) shoots over Houston Rockets guard Reed Sheppard (15) during the first half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brad Mills-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The 25-year-old wing entered the Houston matchup averaging career-lows in points (2.2), field goal percentage (33.3) and minutes (13.8) over his newest stint with the Wizards, having been unofficially-ousted from the rotation before November due to his creaky knees and the visible deterioration of that once-devastating pull-up jumper. But without Johnson, who hasn't exactly punishing the continually-sagging coverages he's started seeing, the veteran scored eight over nine first-half minutes.

There weren't many reasons to put any more miles on his legs as the game grew out of reach, encouraging the staff to keep on examining Riley's road to balancing his on-ball scoring with Middleton's idealized play-finishing touch. And while he joined all other non-Young starters as double-digit scorers with 14, this Wizards team's quest to locating lineup stability looks as daunting as ever as Keefe attempts to wrangle in the locker room.

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