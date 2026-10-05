Tre Mann Reveals Plans to Crash Wizards' Rotation

Tre Mann is a talented hooper. Here's a scoring guard who's good for a few 20+ point games per season, flexing a 3-point jumper that once peaked at 40% during his (fragmented) 2024-25 season and the handle to produce the occasional streetball highlight.

But there's a reason why he was as available as he was this summer. Mann was traded twice over the span of one offseason, once from the Charlotte Hornets to the Cleveland Cavaliers and then again when the Washington Wizards found a way to squeeze the guard and a future second round pick out of the convoluted Peyton Watson-Cam Whitmore-Julian Reese exchange.

Now, he finds himself in a situation that mirrors the quietly-crowded guard rotation he was set to be up against in Charlotte. But facing a vast assortment of ball-handling options that includes Trae Young and a handful of other undersized bucket-generators, he remains confident in the lessons he's picked up on by hanging onto the ends of rotations past.

"Just doing the smaller things...things I'm not used to doing," he told On SI a few days before Washington's preseason debut in New York. "My whole life, I've been a scorer. I feel like in OKC and in Charlotte, when I'm not scoring, my mindset wasn't to flip it on the defense, it's been 'How can I start scoring better?' Now, I've realized- well, I knew it, but I'm more of a complete basketball player. If I'm not scoring, I'm gonna get guys involved. I can defend when I'm into it and I'm doing it consistently."

I asked Tre Mann what he’s learned about being a sustainable rotation piece after getting buried on benches past, and he cited a shift from pure scoring. “Now I’ve realized…I’m more of a complete basketball player. If I’m not scoring, I’m gonna get guys involved. I can defend.” pic.twitter.com/VTtVJTlOp5 — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) October 5, 2026

Mann's Road to Stability

Fans and analysts will understandably wait for Mann to back those words up himself while he figures it out as a new Wizard.

For all of his shot-making talent, he's never struck anyone as particularly-impressive at those "little things" he cited. He's never rated out as a positive defender with his already-limited physical frame, and a career-ratio of four assists per every 16.4 field goal attempts per 36 minutes sounds especially-low for a point guard with his usual 20%+ usage rate.

Feb 7, 2026; Atlanta, Georgia, USA; Charlotte Hornets guard Tre Mann (23) drives on Atlanta Hawks guard CJ McCollum (3) in the fourth quarter at State Farm Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To Mann's credit, though, he's remained insistent on revealing the new, unlocked version of his supplementary skillset ever since touching down in Washington. And following his quiet departure from Charlotte's inner circle of trust during their recent Play-In Tournament surge, it's realistic to assume that he isn't working with an excess of time in attempting to prove himself to the NBA.

Former first round picks can ride that former draft intrigue for only so long, and Mann, now set to contribute to his third team entering year six without having ever participated in a playoff game, could really benefit from a breakout alongside a guard room that already features Young, Bub Carrington and Tre Johnson.

The key to sticking with an All-Star in Young and his pair of understudy Wizards draftees will come down to Mann's jumper. The extra passing and defensive contributions will be helpful, but he'll need to be able to punish opponents from deep in order to help keep a still-raw offense afloat, and that means closer-resembling the sniper he was before his rocky 2025-26 campaign.

Tre Mann just made 17/20 in the 3-point contest, including his first 14 shots.



(He shot with his opposite hand at the final spot)



Knockdown shooter 🎯 pic.twitter.com/BmCk5BYSox — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) October 1, 2026

He was thoroughly-troubled by injuries over his two full campaigns as a Hornet, appearing in just 66 outings. There's a chance that he can slot into the Wizards' scheme as a simple-floor-spacing option who can focus on drilling easier shots as a deep-cut, a potentially-efficient path that could lend itself to his making the lives of Washington's play-finishing bigs and wings easier whenever Young sits.

As the depth chart presently suggests, though, he has a lot of impressing to do before he's won his new coaching staff easier. Carrington's coming off of his own 40% foray from 3-point land, and Johnson, drafted for his own vaunted outside touch, will be sure to earn plenty of burn as the likely sixth man scorer of the bunch. That's to say nothing of other touch-needy guards and forwards like AJ Dybantsa, Kyshawn George, Will Riley and Khris Middleton amidst their own adventures as part-time initiators.

Mann's chances of endearing himself to D.C. and reviving his career as a nightly fixture aren't zilch, but he'll have to quickly combine that confidence in his auxiliary impact with his shot of old in order to survive alongside his stiff in-house competition.

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