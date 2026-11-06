Three Wizards Storylines to Monitor as Trae Young Sets for Second Chance at Hawks Revenge

The Washington Wizards are on the road again, tasked with assessing a few nagging on-court habits while fending off their first challenging stretch of opponents yet. Before they brace for both of last season's no. 1 seeds in hostile Detroit and Oklahoma City territory, though, they're scheduled to face down their midweek demons in their second Atlanta Hawks matchup in three days.

Even without primary scorer and creator in Jalen Johnson, the Hawks still cruised to success in D.C. in 120-105 D.C.-based victory to stop the Wizards' winning ways before a true streak could form. Each saddled with four losses apiece, the Hawks seem like the favorite to prevail in returning back home given Washington's struggles at fixing their most glaring weaknesses, but Trae Young has plenty to play for in his first game back in Atlanta since getting punted away just earlier this year.

On what he has to prove, as well as what Washington fans should know about the outing at hand:

Young's Subtly-Rough Hawks Shutdown

18 points on 6/12 from the field doesn't look like the most disastrous performance ever on paper, but the Hawks' primary defenders did good to contain the little point guard at the top of the key. Dyson Daniels personally held Young scoreless over seven and a half minutes of face-guarding, sparing other competent point-of-attack deterrents such as Lu Dort, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and Kingston Flemings from having to get in on the action.

Nov 4, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Trae Young (3) pauses prior to the opening tip against the Atlanta Hawks at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The league-leader in assists per game only accumulated six dimes to four turnovers, completely disrupting Washington's offense and rotational patterns. The lineups he was left out there alone with included non-spacing bigs and streaky spot-up shooters, revealing just how reliant the reserve role players are on Young's dribble-penetration and pick-and-roll masters while proving to the fans that one of key wing scorers Kyshawn George or AJ Dybantsa should be on the court at all times whenever Young succumbs to his heavy offensive burden.

When asked postgame about how it felt to stare down his former franchise of eight years in opposing threads, Young spoke about the day leading into the matchup like it were any other, but admitted that emotions may run a little higher when he's surrounded by his former fan base in Atlanta in game no. 9. After the accomplished scorer saw firsthand what happens when he isn't punishing his former teammates-turned-defenders, he may very well come out even more aggressive with the ball in his hands in his homecoming.

I think Trae Young’s effectiveness as a PnR facilitator is tied to his elite playmaking and passing AND to his perimeter shot creation and scoring ability



Defenders have no choice but to respect both aspects and that lets Trae have a lot of freedom pic.twitter.com/CfB5r6ZJRD — Point Made Basketball (@pointmadebball) November 5, 2026

Washington's Pressing Need for Boardwork

The Wizards' inability to grab rebounds, specifically those careening off of the offensive glass, has been a critical topic of conversation all season to this point. The Wizards rank dead-last in o-boards collected per game by one entire rebound despite owning one of the lengthiest rosters in the league.

Just two nights prior, Daniels, a 6'7 wing, out-horsed the Wizards' big man trio of Anthony Davis, Alex Sarr and Deandre Ayton all by himself, 7-5. Washington's players chalk their losing rebounding efforts to a matter of discipline, leaving everything up to the actual players to go out there and actually fight for extra scoring opportunities.

Brian Keefe addressed the margin being too much to overcome following yet another battle lost on the glass, referencing past strides. “Last two games, terrific rebounding, I think you saw the adjustments we made.”



Hawks ORB: 19

Dyson Daniels ORBs on his own: 7

Wizards ORB: 9 pic.twitter.com/6MrAsLYeYd — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) November 5, 2026

The Hawks are just outside of the league's top 10 in offensive rebounding rate, and looked even better than that in Washington behind a composed, well-rounded effort against a front line lacking that same collectiveness. Just making the rebounding margin competitive would do wonders in aiding the Wizards' undeniable talent keep up in the scoring game, as it has in every one of their four wins through eight performances.

Keeping Up with Atlanta's Bench

The Hawks' backups outscored the second-unit Wizards 52-16 in the defeat, largely thanks to local University of Maryland favorite Aaron Wiggins and former Wizard CJ McCollum's 30 combined points. They were much more effective at converting from their favorite spots compared to a few prospects that McCollum was helping to mentor this time last year, as Bilal Coulibaly, Tre Johnson and Bub Carrington totaled for nine points on 4/18 from the floor and 1/7 from behind the arc.

Oct 28, 2026; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (7) dribbles the ball beside Cleveland Cavaliers guard Sam Merrill (5) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This is primarily a Johnson concern; Carrington is limited as a scorer outside of his long jumper while Coulibaly continues attempting to prove himself as a floor-spacer, placing responsibility on the second-year guard as Young's creative running-mate. The only issue there has been his process beyond the Hawks loss; he's shooting 26.7% from 3-point land without the same smoothness he broadcast last season, working much too hard to get the ball into the air and through the hoop.

It may just be a matter of mentality with Johnson, with the shots he'd sniped as a rookie doing little to dissuade any fans of the hype he'd previously earned as a knockdown, range-defying shooter. If anything, he may just be someone who'd be better utilized in fewer pure second-string lineups and alongside more fearsome shot-creators, just the sort of pieces to help soak up precious gravity from Johnson's spot-up game.

Tre Johnson is 8/30 from 3-point range this season, and went 1/9 from the field yesterday. Here he is practicing some off-the-dribble looks pic.twitter.com/6gNLyf5EgG — All Wizards Talk (@AllWizardsTalk) November 5, 2026

Should he rediscover his groove, a revitalized Johnson would be instrumental to testing defenses beyond the obvious stars. A few energetic minutes of heat-check microwaving would spare Davis and Young from taking on any heavier minute loads, on top of his helping to bridge the Wizards' closer to keeping up with the rest of the NBA in 3-point attempts and makes.

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