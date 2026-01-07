Wizards Bounce Back with Win Over Magic

Magic can be pretty scary to deal with, but not when you are a wizard. The Washington Wizards were coming off a demoralizing loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves. Still, they bounced back with a massive win over the Orlando Magic. The game ultimately came down to the wire, but it was not like that the entire time.

Early in the third quarter, Washington actually led by 25 points. Quickly, though, it was diminished, mainly thanks to Jase Richardson, who had eight points in the third for Orlando. That was not enough to slow down the Wizards, though, as they ultimately controlled the Magic the entire game thanks to some stellar team play.

Jan 6, 2026; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard CJ McCollum (3) drives to the basket during the second half against the Orlando Magic at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Wizards Stars Control Magic in the Victory

Although he is heavily rumored to be part of a potential trade for Trae Young, CJ McCollum still put on a performance for the home crowd in the win. The veteran guard was able to get himself 27 points on 11-of-19 shooting from the field, and also knocked down three long-distance shots. The truth is, most of the wins this season are because of McCollum, and this one is no different. This performance, though, is helping as a bargaining chip to get draft capital from the Atlanta Hawks in a trade.

CJ McCollum tonight:



27 Points

6 Rebounds

5 Assists

11/19 FGM

38 Minutes pic.twitter.com/UrX0bz2YVU — Hoop Central (@TheHoopCentral) January 7, 2026

Alex Sarr also dominated the interior, as Paolo Banchero had no answer for him. Sarr, trying to make the All-Star game this season, finished with 23 points on 50/40/100 shooting splits on the night. He also did not let Banchero do anything on offense, coming away with four steals and limiting Banchero to 14 points. Sarr is truly playing like one of the best centers in the world, and it is time for the rest of the league to notice.

Speaking of defense, the French Brigade was in action in the win, as Bilal Coulibaly was not letting anyone score. Coulibaly also helped guard Banchero, but he also guarded guys like Desmond Bane and Anthony Black. Couliably came away with five steals, but also looked solid on offense. The forward finished with 14 points on 50 percent shooting while getting to the charity stripe six times. In the last few games, Coulibaly has been drawing more fouls and shooting more free throws, which has really expanded his game.

Bilal Coulibaly was a menace on the defensive end in tonight’s win:



14 PTS

8 REB

3 AST

5 STL (!)

+23



🔒🔒🔒 pic.twitter.com/VxkWbZehuR — Greg Finberg (@GregFinberg) January 7, 2026

We cannot forget about Justin Champagnie either, as he is looking like one of the best bench players in the NBA. Champagnie finished with 17 points and made six of his seven shots. He was also present on defense, getting two blocks off the bench. Although Wizards fans want to keep Champagnie long term, he might be the final piece that gets the Wizards a good amount of draft capital in any trade with the Hawks.

