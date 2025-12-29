Wizards Complete Season Sweep vs. Grizzlies

The Washington Wizards just did something that seemed impossible: win back-to-back games and complete the season sweep over the Memphis Grizzlies. This win now puts the Wizards at four and three over their last seven games. The team is starting to click, and there are signs of a good ball club in the DMV. The win wasn't easy, but it's still a win at the end of the day.

Thankfully, the Grizzlies entered this matchup with a lengthy injury report. Still, the Wizards were dealing with injuries. It was announced before the game that Kyshawn George would miss the game with left hip flexor soreness. Corey Kispert was also out of this matchup with a left hamstring strain. With multiple injuries, this was going to be a tough one for the Wiz Kids, but some unlikely heroes stepped up.

The Bench Dominated this Game

The real reason the Wizards were able to win was their bench depth. Justin Champagnie was the clear MVP of this one, as he came in and racked up 12 rebounds off the bench. Of those 12 boards, four of them went on the offensive end. His rebounding was not the only impressive stat, as he came alive offensively in the second half, scoring all three of his buckets in the final two quarters of play.

After talking to Coach Keefe about Justin Champagnie’s jump as a shooter earlier this week, I got to hear from the man himself following the Wizards’ most recent win. According to the wing, it’s all about his growth in confidence. pic.twitter.com/hVoKYUg49Z — Henry J. Brown (@henryjbr_sports) December 29, 2025

Marvin Bagley III was also a huge help, providing some valuable defense and offense in the non-Alex Sarr minutes. In 22 minutes, Bagley scored 14 points at a high efficiency. The backup center also brought in seven rebounds, three of them on offense. Overall, it was a great game that only improves his trade value going forward.

Bub Carrington also saw himself come off the bench despite George being out with injury, as Tre Johnson got the starting job in this one. Despite his turnovers, Carrington was still a key part of this tremendous victory at Capital One Arena. The second-year guard was able to knock down four of nine shots from the field and half of his three-point attempts. His shot has come along since the start of the season; he just needs to limit the turnovers going forward, especially if he wants to be a starter.

Finally, Johnson and Sarr looked like a fantastic duo in the starting five. The pick-and-roll game between them was smooth and felt natural. The screens Sarr was setting made it feel like Johnson could get to any spot on the court. It also gave Sarr separation, which would then turn into some easy points. This is a good duo the Wizards have, and it will only get better with more time.

And here’s Alex Sarr, fresh off of another 20-point outing. His pick and roll partnership with Tre Johnson may have been most noticeably beneficial tonight, but he’s taken notice of how gravity’s warped the floor around him as all of his passing teammates continue developing. pic.twitter.com/XH5LFVaELm — Henry J. Brown (@henryjbr_sports) December 29, 2025

The Wizards hope to extend their winning streak against the Phoenix Suns. It will be tough, especially considering Dillon Brooks was at the game against the Grizzlies, presumably getting a look at his opponent. He also could have just been there to see his former teammate, Ja Morant. Still, it is going to be a tough matchup for the Wizards against the Suns.

