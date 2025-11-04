How Wizards Can Prevent Second-Half Collapses
The Washington Wizards dropped yet another game due to a second-half collapse. Washington found themselves in the mix of their Nov. 3 matchup versus the New York Knicks through the first half. However, a second half where they were outscored 62-48, blossomed the deficit to double digits in a heart beat.
The Wizards have consistently done this throughout the course of this season, and fans are beginning to get fed up. Head coach Brian Keefe’s seat is getting hotter with each day, forcing changes to be made otherwise house cleaning will be done in the Capital City.
Although it won't be possible to find a perfect formula, Washington will have to explore changes. Continuing to ride out what they are doing is beneficial for nobody and it puts a bad stain on the culture the Wizards are trying to build. Although bottoming out is something that Washington is trying to do — with hopes of acquiring a top pick in the 2026 draft in mind — losing games in this fashion is down right embarrassing. With that in mind, there are a couple things Washington can try to reverse this trend.
Lean on Starters
Although the Wizards have proven to be capable of digging deep into their bench for valuable minutes, there have been times that it has lost them games. Coach Keefe has been overly reliant on lineups that don't have starters, resulting in long stretches of bad basketball. It's difficult to turn your cheek to the bench, especially this early into the season, but in order for Washington to remain more competitive, they will have to favor a core group.
The group Washington has to play is fairly set in stone. Putting the ball in the hands of Kyshawn George, Bilal Coulibaly and Alex Sarr has had the best returns for Washington this season, regardless of the game. Those three, along with some others, have proven the ability to propel the Wizards to success and impact winning basketball.
Trust the Youth
For whatever reason, down the stretch of nearly every game this year coach Keefe has turned the keys of the offense into the hands of CJ McCollum and Khris Middleton. Although in the past those two have been able to lead their team to success, this season they have looked like a shell of their former selves. Despite that, coach Keefe still relies on them to set up offense and take the tough shots down the stretch of games, oftentimes to the detriment of the team.
If Washington wants to turn around these second-half woes, then turning the keys to the young guys is for the better. Not only will it be valuable for their development to put them in high pressure situations, it will also be better for the team, as they have proven the capabilities of playing good basketball down the stretch of games. Whatever direction Washington heads in will un doubly be better then the path they are on now.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!