Wizards Try to Snap Losing Streak vs. Cavaliers

Spida showed out in The Land tonight:



🕸️ 46 PTS

🕸️ 15-21 FGM (71.4%)

🕸️ 8 AST

🕸️ 6 3PM



Donovan Mitchell (13) passes LeBron James (12) for the most games with 40+ PTS & 5+ 3PM in CLE history! pic.twitter.com/hp29X9kQMs