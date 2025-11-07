Wizards Try to Snap Losing Streak vs. Cavaliers
The Washington Wizards are taking on the Cleveland Cavaliers, holding hope that this game will snap their six game losing streak. The Cavaliers are entering this game with newly found momentum, as All-Star point guard Darius Garland is playing in his second game since returning from injury. Garland will likely still be on a heavy minutes restriction, limiting his overall impact — but nonetheless, he is another weapon for Cleveland, continuing to stack the odds against the Wizards.
Star Power
Like all competitive teams, the Cavaliers have a couple guys that are absolute studs. Their head of the snake is All-NBA guard Donovan Mitchell. Mitchell is off to a red hot start this season, averaging over 30 points a game, including multiple 35+ point outbursts. He is one of the most dynamic scorers in the NBA, possessing the ability to score efficiently from all three levels. Mitchell will prove to be especially difficult to guard, considering the Wizards will be without Bilal Coulibaly, removing their most formidable perimeter defender. Washington will need multiple guys to step up in his absence if they have any hope of slowing Mitchell down.
Evan Mobley is another All-Star in Cleveland who is having a red hot start to this season. Mobley is one of the most versatile big-men the league has to offer on both ends of the floor. His length and mobility allows for him to cause havoc as a downhill attacker, along with possessing the ability to step out and hit threes. Defensively, Mobley is easily a top-five defender in the NBA today, anchoring down an elite Cavaliers defense. Washington’s lack of big depth makes this matchup all the more problematic, and could prove to be detrimental for a struggling Wizards defense.
Banged Up Role Players
The Cavaliers second unit is typically one of the better ones in the NBA, but some recent injuries have thinned out their secondary creators. With that said, impact players Jarret Allen, De’Andere Hunter, Sam Merill and Jaylon Tyson will all be available. Allen is one of the best athletes at the center spot in the NBA today, and he uses it to his advantage — blocking shots and being a constant lob threat. Hunter embodies the 3-and-D mold, and is an early front runner for Sixth Man of The Year.
Tyson and Merrill handle less of a load on both ends of the floor in comparison to other Cavaliers in the rotation, but that is not to say they aren't impactful. Merrill is a lights out shooter capable of taking over games with his shooting prowess. Tyson, on the other hand, has emerged as one of the better young wings in the NBA today, providing immense value to the Cavaliers on both ends of the floor.
This game will, without a doubt, be a very tough matchup for the Wizards. The Cavaliers have better high end talent, and depth then Washington, making a win seem very unlikely. However, Washington has proven capable in the past of competing with good teams when they are clicking. In order for Washington to win, they will have to be clicking on all cylinders.
