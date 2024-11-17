Wizards Get Big Injury News Before Pistons Game
The Washington Wizards have lost seven consecutive games, but they are getting some reinforcements back that could help them snap that losing streak.
According to The Athletic insider Josh Robbins, the Wizards have removed veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon from the injury report, paving the way for him to make his team debut on Sunday against the Detroit Pistons.
Brogdon, who turns 32 next month, suffered a wrist injury at the start of the preseason, which forced him to get surgery back in October. The wrist injury held Brogdon out for the team's first 11 games of the season, but now he is back and ready to go.
The Wizards traded for Brogdon back in June on the first night of the 2024 NBA Draft. He was acquired, along with the draft rights to No. 14 overall pick Bub Carrington, by the Wizards in exchange for Deni Avdija, who joined the Portland Trail Blazers.
Last season with the Blazers, Brogdon averaged 15.7 points per game, which is close to his career average of 15.4.
It remains to be seen whether Brogdon will start next to Jordan Poole or if he will come off the bench, but the Wizards have a steady veteran hand that should be able to help out wherever he is needed.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!