Wizards Praised for NBA Cup Court
The Washington Wizards began their NBA Cup run against the Atlanta Hawks, but fell in a 129-117 loss at State Farm Arena on Friday night.
Every NBA Cup game takes place on a customized court that is built by designers, and some look better than others.
For the Wizards, they ranked No. 7 on Bleacher Report writer Andy Bailey's ranking of all 30 court designs.
"Washington took the 'logo behind the logo' concept and spun it a bit. It has the more modern ball, star and Washington monument at center court, on top of the Cup and a silhouette of the hand tapping the ball that you saw across the chest of Wes Unseld, Elvin Hayes and Manute Bol," Bailey writes. "The concentric circles pop a little more on this one than they do on other floors, too (thanks to a more dramatic color gradient). And the gray framing from the sidelines and baselines works too."
The only teams with courts that ranked higher on the list were the Los Angeles Lakers, Houston Rockets, New York Knicks, Charlotte Hornets, Minnesota Timberwolves and Portland Trail Blazers.
Some courts have earned some controversy for having poor designs and a tough-to-watch color, but the Wizards' subtle gray and red should make things easy on the eye both for viewers at home and those watching live at the Capital One Arena.
The Wizards hope that the court will give them some good luck as they look to bounce back from their group-opening loss against the Hawks to start off the tournament.
The Wizards will play on the court for their East Group C matches next Friday against the Boston Celtics and that following Tuesday, Nov. 26 when they host the Chicago Bulls.
