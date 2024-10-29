Alex Sarr Makes Wizards History
The Washington Wizards are very excited about the future of rookie forward and No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr. While they know he will take time to develop, he's already making a major impact on the defensive end of the court.
Standing in at 7-foot-0 and 205 pounds, Sarr possesses great size, length, and athleticism. That will help make him a very lethal rim defender at the NBA level.
However, he's also just 19 years old and patience needs to be had with him.
To start his NBA career with the Wizards, Sarr has already made franchise history. As shared by Chase Hughes of Monumental Sports Network, Sarr has begun his career with a franchise record three straight games with more than two blocks.
Needless to say, that is a very positive sign for Washington. Sarr may not be a polished player on the offensive side of the court just yet, but his defense is already extremely impactful.
After two losses to begin the season, the Wizards were able to knock off the Atlanta Hawks last night by a final score of 121-119 to improve to 1-2. There is hope within the team that they will be able to be much more competitive this season than they were last year.
In order for the team to be more competitive and to continue taking steps in their rebuild, Sarr is going to need to keep developing.
While the team hopes to compete this year, they know that the 2024-25 NBA season is more about developing players and figuring out their direction. So far, there have been very positive signs that their development is going well.
Bub Carrington, another first-round pick from this draft class, put up a big game last night as well. He scored 13 points off the bench and played a very important role.
Hopefully, Washington will continue to see Sarr and Carrington, along with the rest of the team, get better and better in the coming weeks. For Sarr, he's making a big impact defensively and now simply needs to keep developing offensively.
