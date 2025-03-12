Could the Wizards Move Alex Sarr to Power Forward?
Alex Sarr took the diplomatic approach when asked if he would play power forward and said he'll play wherever role he's assigned by the Washington Wizards. However, it remains an important question: should and could they move him to power forward? Let's explore.
Draws comparions to Jaren Jackson Jr and Evan Mobley
When Alex Sarr first entered the league, he was quickly compared to Jaren Jackson Jr. and Evan Mobley, two players who could thrive at center or power forward. At 7'0, Sarr can defend the paint and could be an elite help defender in time. The question is, does he have the lateral movement to defend smaller and faster power forwards like Jayson Tatum, who can play both forward spots?
Offensively, he can shoot from three-point range and mid-range and is getting better at attacking the basket and playing with his back to the basket. He's also showing improved touch around the rim. The place where he makes his money is in transition. While he has three-level scoring potential, will he be good enough in the paint to be considered a well-rounded center, or will he be a really good stretch five?
There are questions on both ends of the floor: Can he hang with faster power forwards, and can he reach three-level scoring status? Defensively, while he does need to improve his lateral speed to cut off faster forwards, he has the athleticism and length to become a pest at power forward. He just needs work.
Offensively, the biggest area of need is consistency. He has three-level scoring forward/center written all over him, and once he figures out a consistent offensive game, he'll be an All-Star and one of the faces of the Washington Wizards franchise.
The Wizards should still target a center in the 2025 draft
While Sarr could be the Wizard's center of the future, versatility is the name of the game in the modern NBA, and he fits the mold. Both he and Tristan Vukcevic can play and defend the power forward and center positions, but should either of them be a reason why the Wizards wouldn't target another center in the draft?
Danny Wolf is a 7'0 center out of the University of Michigan who could start at center and move Sarr to power forward. He could challenge Vukcevic for back center, or HC Brian Keefe could go with a tall lineup on the second unit and play both, but the point is, adding another 7-footer could add more versatility and capabilities to the Wizards. If they strike out on Cooper Flagg or Dylan Harper, they could also target Khaman Maluach out of Duke. They have plenty of choices.
They could also target an undersized center who could complement Sarr in Derik Queen out of the University of Maryland, who would bring more interior offense into DC and allow Sarr to feature a little more on the perimeter.
Could they make the switch with Alex Sarr? Yes and no. The biggest takeaway is that the Wizards have choices. They're building a versatile roster filled with players who can play multiple positions. Some say that the NBA is becoming a "position-less" league. That could be true, but the biggest truth here is this: Whatever happens, the Wizards will be ready to adjust and carry on.
