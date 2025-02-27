Inside The Wizards

Analyst: Wizards 'Understood The Assignment'

The Washington Wizards have done a good job executing the front office's plans this season.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) battles for the ball with Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) and Nets forward Trendon Watford (9) in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Feb 24, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Justin Champagnie (9) battles for the ball with Brooklyn Nets forward Cameron Johnson (2) and Nets forward Trendon Watford (9) in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards haven't been very good this season, but that was the goal all along.

The Wizards find themselves with the league's worst record at the end of February, and there's a considerable distance between them and the next closest teams.

Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus praised the Wizards for executing their plan to a tee.

"The Wizards understood the assignment," Pincus writes.

"The goal was to be the worst team in the NBA with the best odds they could manage for a top pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Washington has managed 10 wins, four fewer than the closest lottery competitors. The basketball hasn't been fun to watch, but this is a long rebuild, and the Wizards may need another year to climb out of this mess.

"Cooper Flagg would help, along with promising young players like Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and Bub Carrington."

The Wizards should be bad for a few more years, but they are beginning to build a core that will be able to compete for the team for a long time down the line.

Washington could look to make itself a better team in the offseason with a high pick in the draft, along with an excess amount of future capital.

There are a few different routes that the Wizards can take towards becoming a contender, and the goal was to build that by season's end.

Even though the Wizards leave behind one of the most horrid seasons in franchise and NBA history, they weren't going to compete for a championship this year anyway, so if you're going to be bad, you might as well be the worst.

The Wizards are back in action on Saturday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets at 6 p.m. ET.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News