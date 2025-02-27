Analyst: Wizards 'Understood The Assignment'
The Washington Wizards haven't been very good this season, but that was the goal all along.
The Wizards find themselves with the league's worst record at the end of February, and there's a considerable distance between them and the next closest teams.
Bleacher Report writer Eric Pincus praised the Wizards for executing their plan to a tee.
"The Wizards understood the assignment," Pincus writes.
"The goal was to be the worst team in the NBA with the best odds they could manage for a top pick in the 2025 NBA draft. Washington has managed 10 wins, four fewer than the closest lottery competitors. The basketball hasn't been fun to watch, but this is a long rebuild, and the Wizards may need another year to climb out of this mess.
"Cooper Flagg would help, along with promising young players like Bilal Coulibaly, Alex Sarr, Kyshawn George and Bub Carrington."
The Wizards should be bad for a few more years, but they are beginning to build a core that will be able to compete for the team for a long time down the line.
Washington could look to make itself a better team in the offseason with a high pick in the draft, along with an excess amount of future capital.
There are a few different routes that the Wizards can take towards becoming a contender, and the goal was to build that by season's end.
Even though the Wizards leave behind one of the most horrid seasons in franchise and NBA history, they weren't going to compete for a championship this year anyway, so if you're going to be bad, you might as well be the worst.
The Wizards are back in action on Saturday when they take on the Charlotte Hornets at 6 p.m. ET.
