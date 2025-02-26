Inside The Wizards

Preview: Wizards Just Want to Stay Hot

The Washington Wizards host the Portland Trail Blazers in the lone meeting between the two teams in D.C. this season.

Apr 5, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) drives to the basket as Portland Trail Blazers forward Kris Murray (8) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards will look to start a win streak tonight as they host Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers in their annual trip to the nation's capital.

The Wizards picked up their 10th win of the season in their last game when the Brooklyn Nets came to D.C. Considering the Wizards lost by 20 points the night before, it was a much-needed victory for the league's worst team.

The Wizards get another winnable game against the Blazers on the schedule, but Portland has picked up the pace over the last month or so. After starting the season 13-28, the Blazers won 10 of 11 to get just six games under .500.

A four-game losing streak followed, but back-to-back wins have the Blazers back on track. Now, they look to keep their winning ways going as they face the Wizards, which is the second matchup on a seven-game road trip for the team.

If the Wizards can play spoiler in any way, they will be happy to oblige.

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Information

  • Date, Location: Wednesday, February 26 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
  • Time: 7:00 p.m. ET

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Injury Report

Portland Trail Blazers

C Deandre Ayton (OUT - calf)

SF Matisse Thybulle (OUT - ankle)

C Robert Williams III (QUESTIONABLE - knee)

Washington Wizards

SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)

PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - ankle)

C Alex Sarr (OUT - ankle)

PG Marcus Smart (QUESTIONABLE - finger)

SF Khris Middleton (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)

Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups

Portland Trail Blazers

  • PG Anfernee Simons
  • SG Deni Avdija
  • SF Toumani Camara
  • PF Jerami Grant
  • C Donovan Clingan

Washington Wizards

