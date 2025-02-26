Preview: Wizards Just Want to Stay Hot
The Washington Wizards will look to start a win streak tonight as they host Scoot Henderson and the Portland Trail Blazers in their annual trip to the nation's capital.
The Wizards picked up their 10th win of the season in their last game when the Brooklyn Nets came to D.C. Considering the Wizards lost by 20 points the night before, it was a much-needed victory for the league's worst team.
The Wizards get another winnable game against the Blazers on the schedule, but Portland has picked up the pace over the last month or so. After starting the season 13-28, the Blazers won 10 of 11 to get just six games under .500.
A four-game losing streak followed, but back-to-back wins have the Blazers back on track. Now, they look to keep their winning ways going as they face the Wizards, which is the second matchup on a seven-game road trip for the team.
If the Wizards can play spoiler in any way, they will be happy to oblige.
Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Information
- Date, Location: Wednesday, February 26 - Capital One Arena, Washington, D.C.
- Time: 7:00 p.m. ET
Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Injury Report
Portland Trail Blazers
C Deandre Ayton (OUT - calf)
SF Matisse Thybulle (OUT - ankle)
C Robert Williams III (QUESTIONABLE - knee)
Washington Wizards
SF Saddiq Bey (OUT - knee)
PG Malcolm Brogdon (OUT - ankle)
PG Marcus Smart (QUESTIONABLE - finger)
SF Khris Middleton (QUESTIONABLE - ankle)
Trail Blazers vs. Wizards Projected Starting Lineups
Portland Trail Blazers
- PG Anfernee Simons
- SG Deni Avdija
- SF Toumani Camara
- PF Jerami Grant
- C Donovan Clingan
Washington Wizards
- PG Jordan Poole
- SG Bilal Coulibaly
- SF Khris Middleton
- PF Kyshawn George
- C Richaun Holmes
