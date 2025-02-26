Wizards May Be Doing Trail Blazers a Favor
At the beginning of every season, all bets are on the table. Every team hopes for the best but doesn't quite know what to expect. As the season progresses, teams then begin to realize what their goals are for the present and future. Teams begin to know what they are playing for. As the Washington Wizards match up against the Portland Trailblazers, things are clear as ever with how the Wizards may be doing them a favor.
When you think of the Wizards at this time, one can only imagine them getting the No. 1 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. That player could be Cooper Flagg, Ace Bailey or even Dylan Harper. They're all enticing and can contribute immediately to the success of the Wizards upon entering the league. One may consider the Wizards to be tanking as they currently hold the worst record in the league.
The Wizards fell short of the top pick in the 2024 NBA Draft. However, they were still able to draft the player they ultimately wanted in Alex Sarr. We have seen the impact he has had on them this season. Getting another top pick in this year's draft is certainly a priority for the Wizards. Although they aren't mathematically eliminated from the playoffs, this season feels like a wash for them.
On the other hand, the Trail Blazers are a team who has dreams of being a contestant in the playoffs. They may have to make it through the Play-In Tournament first to do so. With that being said, they need to win as many games as possible moving forward to realize those hopes. Thus, playing the Wizards, who may be tanking, feels like a favor for the Blazers.
Portland is a team who are in the middle of the pack. They may not be a top team in the league; however, they certainly have the talent to be a competitive team for the rest of the regular season. They even traded for Deni Avdija from Washington last summer, sending Malcolm Brogdon and the draft rights to Bub Carrington the other way.
This matchup will be in favor of both teams as they both should get closer to getting what they want at the end of this game.
