Wizards Shooter Attracting Trade Attention
Corey Kispert is the longest-tenured Washington Wizard, having joined the team as the 15th pick in the 2021 NBA Draft, but he may have played his last game in the nation's capital.
The shooter is starting to attract some buzz as a trade candidate, joining the slew of veteran guards and wings manning the Wizards' roster as a swing piece on a manageable contract.
He's not nearly as weathered as a Marcus Smart or a Khris Middleton, still squarely in the middle of his 20s, but it's becoming increasingly clear that he may not be included in the Wizards' long-term rebuilding vision.
Kispert still holds value as an off-ball threat, even if his 36.4% 3-point clip would register as the lowest since his rookie season. He's a strong cutter and a good driving finisher at the basket, explaining why the front office saw fit to sign him to a second contract.
But their trading Deni Avdija an hour before the 2024 NBA Draft was a sign of where new management stood. They're loyal to Alex Sarr, Bilal Coulibaly and every other first-round pick they've drafted over their first two years in office, long defenders with youth, IQ and offensive upside.
Kispert, drafted as a role player without a clear route to blossom into anything but a productive shooter, looked more and more like the odd man out as this most recent season trudged on while he dealt with injuries and didn't make a single start after 103 such appearances in his first three years.
He could potentially add to Washington's asset haul, maybe as soon as this upcoming draft where madness is expected to ensue. Kispert is a likely candidate to join the list of Wizards names to watch alongside Jordan Poole and their various developing journeymen as trade season approaches.