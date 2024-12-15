Celtics Star to Miss Wizards Game
The Washington Wizards are playing the defending champion Boston Celtics for tonight's matchup, but there will be a few people on the sidelines.
The Celtics have one entry on the injury report, but it's a big one. Veteran big man Al Horford will sit out of the game against the Wizards to rest.
The Celtics don't play until Thursday, but the team feels that it would benefit them in the long run to bench the 38-year-old forward. Everyone else is healthy and ready to go for the Celtics.
As for the Wizards, they are dealing with a lengthier injury report.
Ahead of tonight's matchup, small forward Saddiq Bey (torn ACL), veteran point guard Malcolm Brogdon (hamstring), rookie forward Kyshawn George (ankle sprain), sharpshooter Corey Kispert (ankle sprain) and Kyle Kuzma (rib sprain) have all been ruled out and won't play against the Celtics.
The quintet also sat out of the team's last game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, and there is no timetable for any of their returns.
The Wizards are set to tip off against the Celtics tonight at 6 p.m. ET inside Capital One Arena. The game can be watched on Monumental Sports Network.
