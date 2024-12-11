Inside The Wizards

Wizards Rookies Continue to Make Their Mark

The Washington Wizards continue to get production from their rookies.

Nov 22, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bub Carrington (8) drives to the basket as Boston Celtics forward Xavier Tillman (26) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena.
While this year's rookie class doesn't have a surefire star like Victor Wembanyama was last season, the Washington Wizards and other teams with first-year contributors are feeling the benefits of their inspired play.

The Wizards are lucky to have three first-round picks from this year's NBA Draft in No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr, the 14th overall selection Bub Carrington and No. 24 overall pick Kyshawn George.

While George has shown flashes, he failed to make the latest NBA.com Rookie Ladder, unlike Sarr and Carrington, who came in at Nos. 7 and 8 on the list, respectively.

The other players on the list alongside the Wizards duo are Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey, Toronto Raptors forward Jonathan Mogbo, Los Angeles Lakers sharpshooter Dalton Knecht, Atlanta Hawks No. 1 overall pick Zaccharie Risacher, New Orleans Pelicans big man Yves Missi, Grizzlies guard Jaylen Wells, San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle and Philadelphia 76ers breakout star Jared McCain.

Sarr came in at No. 7, which was the same spot he came in on the last ladder update. He has missed the last two games for the Wizards with a back injury, but will look to come back when the team returns to the floor later in the week.

As for Carrington, he moved up a spot from No. 9 to 8. His contributions in the win against the Denver Nuggets over the weekend continued a trend for the Wizards rookie.

"When Carrington shoots 50% or better, the Wizards are 2-3. Under 50%, they’re 1-16," NBA.com analyst Steve Aschburner writes.

If Carrington can continue to shoot the ball more efficiently, the Wizards will have a better chance to pull out some more wins.

The Wizards are back in action on Friday when they take on the Cleveland Cavaliers.

