Wizards Rising Guard Enters Concussion Protocol

The Washington Wizards could be without one of their best players for a little while.

Nov 10, 2024; Orlando, Florida, USA; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) lays up during the first quarter against the Orlando Magic at Kia Center. Mandatory Credit: Mike Watters-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards could be without one of their young guards for the foreseeable future, according to The Athletic insider Josh Robbins.

"The Wizards' Bilal Coulibaly is in the NBA's concussion protocol, team sources told @TheAthleticNBA. Coulibaly was elbowed in the upper lip in a game Sunday and was held out of Monday's game. In welcome news, Coulibaly was a "full participant" in practice today, per coach Brian Keefe. Being a full participant in practice and not having any residual symptoms is one of the final steps in the NBA's return-to-play protocol, and there's a possibility Coulibaly will be able to play Friday against the Boston Celtics," Robbins tweeted.

Coulibaly, 20, is averaging 14.8 points and 5.8 rebounds per game for the Wizards so far this season, emerging as one of the pillars of the team's future.

If Coulibaly is unable to go for a second straight game, veteran guard Malcolm Brogdon will likely be the one to take his place in the starting lineup. Brogdon started for the injured Coulibaly in Monday's loss against the New York Knicks.

The Wizards are back in action tomorrow as they take on the Boston Celtics. Tipoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

