Alex Sarr Brings Intrigue to Wizards' Second Half
The Washington Wizards can still count all of their wins on two hands as the season winds down to end the month of February.
There isn't a lot to like about what Washington has put out this season, but the young roster has a lot of promise and reason to stick around.
Among those rookies, No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr may be the most intriguing to watch. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes named Sarr the team's X-Factor for the second half of the season.
"As should be the case for a No. 2 overall pick, Alex Sarr is the Washington Wizards' most likely foundational piece. And as you'd expect from a player who will still be 19 when his rookie campaign concludes, that potential has only shown up sporadically," Hughes writes.
"Sarr's high point was a stretch in December when he averaged 13.8 points and shot 45.5 percent from three over nine total games. Though he's shown intriguing athleticism in transition and major shot-blocking potential, the offensive flashes like those will define his ceiling.
"The valleys on either side of that peak are why Sarr's stardom is still an iffy long-term proposition. He shot 24.6 percent from deep in November and 28.6 percent in January, both of which were over much larger samples."
Sarr is currently dealing with an ankle sprain, so he is expected to sit here for a little bit, but once he returns, he will immediately become a focal point once again for the Wizards.
The Wizards would love to give him as many reps as possible, but given his importance to the franchise at this time, they need to ensure that he stays healthy for the long haul, so keeping him on the sidelines for a bit isn't a bad thing.
