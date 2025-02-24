Inside The Wizards

Alex Sarr Brings Intrigue to Wizards' Second Half

Washington Wizards center Alex Sarr is expected to be a big part of the team for the second half of the season once he gets healthy.

Jeremy Brener

Feb 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) makes a three point field goal against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Feb 21, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards forward Alex Sarr (20) makes a three point field goal against the Milwaukee Bucks in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Wizards can still count all of their wins on two hands as the season winds down to end the month of February.

There isn't a lot to like about what Washington has put out this season, but the young roster has a lot of promise and reason to stick around.

Among those rookies, No. 2 overall pick Alex Sarr may be the most intriguing to watch. Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes named Sarr the team's X-Factor for the second half of the season.

"As should be the case for a No. 2 overall pick, Alex Sarr is the Washington Wizards' most likely foundational piece. And as you'd expect from a player who will still be 19 when his rookie campaign concludes, that potential has only shown up sporadically," Hughes writes.

"Sarr's high point was a stretch in December when he averaged 13.8 points and shot 45.5 percent from three over nine total games. Though he's shown intriguing athleticism in transition and major shot-blocking potential, the offensive flashes like those will define his ceiling.

"The valleys on either side of that peak are why Sarr's stardom is still an iffy long-term proposition. He shot 24.6 percent from deep in November and 28.6 percent in January, both of which were over much larger samples."

Sarr is currently dealing with an ankle sprain, so he is expected to sit here for a little bit, but once he returns, he will immediately become a focal point once again for the Wizards.

The Wizards would love to give him as many reps as possible, but given his importance to the franchise at this time, they need to ensure that he stays healthy for the long haul, so keeping him on the sidelines for a bit isn't a bad thing.

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

Jeremy Brener is an editor, writer and social media manager for several Fan Nation websites. His work has also been featured in 247 Sports and SB Nation as a writer and podcaster. Brener has been with Fan Nation since 2021. Brener grew up in Houston, going to Astros, Rockets and Texans games as a kid. He moved to Orlando in 2016 to go to college and pursue a degree. He hosts "The Dream Take" podcast covering the Rockets, which has produced over 350 episodes since March 2020. Brener graduated in May 2020 from the University of Central Florida with a Bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism minoring in Sport Business Management. While at UCF, Brener worked for the school's newspaper NSM.today and "Hitting the Field," a student-run sports talk show and network. He was the executive producer for "Hitting the Field" from 2019-20. During his professional career, Brener has covered a number of major sporting events including the Pro Bowl, March Madness and several NBA and NFL games. As a fan, Brener has been to the 2005 World Series, 2010 FIFA World Cup and the 2016 NCAA National Championship between the Villanova Wildcats and North Carolina Tar Heels. Now, Brener still resides in the Central Florida area and enjoys writing, watching TV, hanging out with friends and going to the gym. Brener can be followed on Twitter @JeremyBrener. For more inquiries, please email jeremybrenerchs@gmail.com.

Home/Washington Wizards News