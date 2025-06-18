Wizards Tied to Emerging Star
It’s the most wonderful time of the year for the Washington Wizards, who are beginning to shop around in the offseason.
Not only are we in summer, but we are also in the season of trades. We have seen trades being done related to the NBA Draft. Draft picks are being reshuffled and swapped with different teams as they may be looking to rebuild. We have even seen some of the best players in the league traded already, as we await trades from other stars that will be expected. The Washington Wizards find themselves in the mix of that as they are tied to RJ Barrett of the Toronto Raptors.
The Raptors may have a bit of a log jam in their frontcourt, particularly at the wing position. They already have Scottie Barnes, who won the Rookie of the Year Award. They recently traded for Brandon Ingram. At this time, they have expressed interest in a player the Wizards would love to have on their roster, Kevin Durant. Having RJ Barrett at this time doesn’t make sense for the Raptors. The Raptors may be actively looking to move him. The Wizards have +260 odds of acquiring Barrett.
The Washington Wizards are the second-favorite to acquire Barrett, second only to the Portland Trailblazers. He certainly would help the Wizards, as he has improved offensively a lot over the years. He is a wing who can defend multiple positions, too. Time will tell if the Wizards will acquire Barrett.
