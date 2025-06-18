Inside The Wizards

Wizards Tied to Emerging Star

The Washington Wizards have a good chance to land this wing, who would be an ideal fit.

Tyrone Montgomery

Mar 8, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) tries to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
Mar 8, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Washington Wizards guard Bilal Coulibaly (0) controls the ball as Toronto Raptors guard RJ Barrett (9) tries to defend during the first quarter at Scotiabank Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
In this story:

It’s the most wonderful time of the year for the Washington Wizards, who are beginning to shop around in the offseason.

Not only are we in summer, but we are also in the season of trades. We have seen trades being done related to the NBA Draft. Draft picks are being reshuffled and swapped with different teams as they may be looking to rebuild. We have even seen some of the best players in the league traded already, as we await trades from other stars that will be expected. The Washington Wizards find themselves in the mix of that as they are tied to RJ Barrett of the Toronto Raptors.

The Raptors may have a bit of a log jam in their frontcourt, particularly at the wing position. They already have Scottie Barnes, who won the Rookie of the Year Award. They recently traded for Brandon Ingram. At this time, they have expressed interest in a player the Wizards would love to have on their roster, Kevin Durant. Having RJ Barrett at this time doesn’t make sense for the Raptors. The Raptors may be actively looking to move him. The Wizards have +260 odds of acquiring Barrett.

The Washington Wizards are the second-favorite to acquire Barrett, second only to the Portland Trailblazers. He certainly would help the Wizards, as he has improved offensively a lot over the years. He is a wing who can defend multiple positions, too. Time will tell if the Wizards will acquire Barrett. 

Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!

Published
Tyrone Montgomery
TYRONE MONTGOMERY

Tyrone Montgomery Jr has covered the NBA, NFL, and NCAA Sports since 2017 where he has engaged in color commentary, writing articles, interviewing of both players and coaches, photography, videography, and even the recording of multiple podcasts as well. This has shown to be a strong passion of his as he continues along this path covering the Washington Wizards

Home/Washington Wizards News