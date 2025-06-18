Wizards Guard Becoming Attractive Trade Piece
Every general manager in the NBA appears to be busy at this time. The NBA postseason is still ongoing, and trades are already happening. Rumors are circulating rapidly in the league. Plans are being made to try to become a better team for next season. Everyone wants to be like the Oklahoma City Thunder and Indiana Pacers to play in the NBA Finals, including the Washington Wizards.
To do so, improving your roster as soon as possible is important. This can be done by remaining vigilant, looking for any players that may become available via trade, free agency, and the NBA Draft. While the Wizards are still working things out, they may receive calls for many of their players. One player the Wizards may be receiving a lot of calls for is Marcus Smart.
The Wizards traded for Marcus Smart during the NBA trade deadline this season. Smart has proven himself to be a valuable asset to the Wizards this season. The difference he made to the Wizards was evident as the Wizards looked like a different team after they traded for him. They were more competitive and made better decisions late in games when Smart was available and on the floor for the Wizards.
Many teams are looking to add Smart to their roster next season. Every contending team could use a player like Smart on its roster. The Sacramento Kings could use a point guard. They have the best odds of landing Smart. The Kings are in dire need of a lead guard as they traded Tyrese Haliburton and De'Aaron Fox over the years. The Kings are also interested in Malcolm Brogdon. The Los Angeles Lakers, Memphis Grizzlies, LA Clippers, Miami Heat and Toronto Raptors are also in the mix.
