Five Questions Ahead of Pistons vs. Wizards

The Washington Wizards are set to host the Detroit Pistons.

Mar 29, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Detroit Pistons guard Cade Cunningham (2) prepares to dribble against Washington Wizards forward Anthony Gill (16) during the third quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are returning home after a five-game road trip as they take on Cade Cunningham and the Detroit Pistons.

To learn more about the Pistons, we spoke with Detroit News beat reporter Coty Davis, who gave his insights on the team.

1. What's the biggest difference between this year and last year for the Pistons? 

Coach J.B. Bickerstaff. The Pistons are far from an attractive team on paper, but Bickerstaff has this team playing better on both ends. He always has put each one of his players in a position to succeed, which is why Cade Cunningham and Jaden Ivey are playing their best ball simultaneously for the first time since becoming teammates. 

 2. What's one thing people should know about the Pistons that can't be found in a box score?

Through the first month of the season, the Pistons are the hardest playing team in the league. Each team that has played against them this year has raved about the intensity and effort the Pistons play with when compared to last year. 

 3. Who is the X-Factor for the Pistons?

Marcus Sasser. After five consecutive DNPs, Sasser had been vital for Detroit in each of the previous two games. On the offensive end, he possesses the ability to create more floor spacing with his 3-point shooting. In the defensive end, he adds to the Pistons’ perimeter defense.

 4. If the Pistons were to lose this game, what would be the reason why? 

They have a major problem with holding on to double digits leads. In four of their previous five games, the Pistons have allowed each one of their opponents to comeback late in the fourth quarter. And in some cases, they are lucky to be 3-1, with only the Bucks completing the comeback. 

If the Wizards get down by 12 or 15 points, don’t panic, the Pistons will allow Washington back in the game. They also have a problem with taking care of the ball, averaging 17.0 giveaways this season. 

 5. What's your prediction?

Pistons 105, Wizards 100

