Five Questions Ahead of Rockets vs. Wizards
The Washington Wizards are welcoming the Houston Rockets to town for the one and only time this season.
With the game tonight, we spoke with Houston Rockets On SI writer Amsal Madhani to learn more about their current state of affairs.
The Rockets have launched towards the top of the Western Conference standings this season. What has been the reason behind their success?
Houston has found success behind its stifling defense, and frankly, its desire to become a winning team.
After a 41-41 season, the Rockets' young core got a taste of what winning feels like, and it seems as if they are clinging on to that success and using it as something to chase this season. Despite having struggles on offense, Houston continues to play hard night in and night out, helping thrust it to the the top of the standings.
What’s one thing people should know about the Rockets that can’t be found in a box score?
One thing that doesn't show up in the box score for Houston is its defensive tenacity. If there's anything it has showed this season, it's that nothing comes easy when teams are facing it. The Rockets will make you play till the buzzer sounds and work extra hard to earn every bucket.
What should the Rockets look for with the trade deadline coming up?
If there's anything the Rockets are missing, it's a consistent offensive weapon. Names like Jimmy Butler and Devin Booker have been floated around with the latter being seen as less likely, but Houston should monitor the De'Aaron Fox situation.
Fox, at the prime age of 27, fits the Rockets' timeline and would provide an instant offensive impact to help take the team's game to the next level.
If the Rockets win this game, what would be the reason why?
If the Rockets defeat the Wizards, it will be because of their defensive pressure and their ability to force turnovers.
Houston has been elite in transition, especially when Amen Thompson has played. Expect it to apply heavy defensive pressure and use its quick hands to force turnovers and win off the fast break.
What’s your prediction for the game?
I expect the Rockets to comfortably handle the Wizards on Tuesday night. Houston will force many mistakes, and star guard Jalen Green should feast against Washington's soft defense. My score prediction: 115-90.
