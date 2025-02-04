Five Questions Ahead of Wizards vs. Nets
The Washington Wizards are seeking their third straight win tomorrow as they play the Brooklyn Nets.
To learn more about the Wizards' opponent for tomorrow's game, we spoke with Brooklyn Nets On SI contributor Kyler Fox.
What’s been up with the Nets as of late?
Brooklyn has still been struggling mightily with injuries. While on a two-game winning streak at the moment, injuries to Cam Thomas and Cam Johnson have heavily hindered the Nets' offensive production. To make matters worse, Noah Clowney sprained his ankle and isn't likely to return until after the All-Star break. That's also when Brooklyn is expecting Thomas back, and Johnson remains day-to-day.
What are the Nets looking for as the trade deadline approaches?
I don't expect the Nets to be buyers at the deadline. Far from it, actually. The Luka Doncic-Anthony Davis trade created a significant void in the Lakers' frontcourt, and it's becoming increasingly possible that Nic Claxton will end up in Los Angeles. Of course, the Johnson rumors continue to swirl, but no true front-runner has emerged on that front yet.
The Wizards and Nets have equal interest in this year’s draft. Rank the top three prospects: Cooper Flagg, Dylan Harper and Ace Bailey.
I honestly believe that the top three of this summer's draft will be completely based on team preference. If Brooklyn managed to land the top overall selection, Flagg would be the most sensible decision. However, Nets' GM Sean Marks has made several trips to Rutgers this season to watch Bailey and Harper. Just based on my opinion: Flagg, Bailey, Harper. But again, it will all come down to fit, situation and preference.
If the Nets won tomorrow, what would be the reason why?
If the Nets beat the Wizards, I'd guess it was due to their advantage in experience. Washington is an extremely young group with little pedigree outside of Jordan Poole, Kyle Kuzma and Jonas Valanciunas. Despite a disappointing season, Brooklyn has typically gotten the job done when tasked with an inferior opponent. Jan. 29's win over Charlotte emphasized that. While neither team is anywhere near contention at this moment, I'd give the Nets a slight edge.
What’s your prediction for the game?
My prediction is one of two things will happen. The contest will either be unwatchable and full of miscues or could be one of the most entertaining games each fanbase has witnessed this year. These kinds of games always seem to provide something unexpected, and I believe a sneaky-good matchup could be on the horizon.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!