Five Questions Ahead of Wizards vs. Thunder
The Washington Wizards are getting ready to play the Oklahoma City Thunder tonight at the Paycom Center.
To learn more about the Thunder's current state of affairs, we spoke with Oklahoma City Thunder On SI publisher Derek Parker.
The Thunder have won 11 of 12. What’s been the secret behind their success?
Most simply, it was getting a center back into its rotation. After Chet Holmgren went down with the hip fracture, OKC resorted to small ball, but it was ineffective compared to the rest of their season. Just a few games later, the team was able to add seven-footer Isaiah Hartenstein back to the equation and it’s been smooth sailing from there with him averaging just under 13 points, 13 rebounds and four assists.
What’s one thing people should know about the Thunder that can’t be found in a box score?
While the defense shows up in plenty of the box score stats, it’s not going to show deflections, which is a huge part of this Thunder defense. They poke, prod and are generally nuisances at every turn. The Wizards will need to cleanly pass the ball all night to stand a chance.
Who is the Thunder’s X Factor?
While you likely know what you’re getting from MVP-candidate Shai Gilgeous-Alexander every night, Jalen Williams is still finding out how to play the part of All-Star every night, making him the X-factor with Holmgren out. He’s seen his fair share of night’s with over 25 points, but can sometimes revert back to his rookie or sophomore self.
If the Thunder were to somehow lose against the Wizards, what would be the reason why?
Should the Thunder lose to Washington on Monday night, it will likely feature the return of their ice-cold ranged shooting. It reared its head in a matchup against the Bucks in the NBA Cup final, and has been somewhat of a theme this season. OKC hasn’t been near as consistent from beyond the arc as they were last season, and it’s played into their losses.
What’s your prediction for the game?
While the Wizards have played some scrappy ball of late, I’d probably bet on this Thunder team coming off a few days rest. There’s a reason they have an all-time defense and the second-best record in the league. I’d take Oklahoma City by doubles digits tonight at home.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!