Rockets Rising Star Named Wizards Trade Target

The Washington Wizards could make a trade with the Houston Rockets.

Dec 14, 2024; Las Vegas, Nevada, USA; Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) shoots against Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. (10) during the fourth quarter in a semifinal of the 2024 Emirates NBA Cup at T-Mobile Arena. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images / Kyle Terada-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are in desperate need of talent, and they need to look long and hard around the league for it.

Bleacher Report writer Greg Swartz believes that Houston Rockets forward Jabari Smith Jr. would make sense for the Wizards.

Smith Jr., the No. 3 overall pick in the 2022 NBA Draft, is a part of the Rockets foundation, but he isn't viewed as important as some of his fellow teammates. With the Rockets also thrown around in trade rumors for stars, the team may not be able to re-sign Smith when he becomes a free agent in 2026.

That's why the Wizards could come in and scoop him up, if they were willing to throw in a draft pick or two for his services.

Smith could slot in as the team's power forward next to Alex Sarr in the frontcourt and be a massive help towards the Wizards' league-worst defense. His 6-10 frame and ability to guard 1-5 is rare to find in today's NBA, and he has just that.

All of the reasons why the Wizards should trade for Smith are the same reasons why the Rockets should keep him.

While Houston has already committed long-term money to Alperen Sengun and Jalen Green, Smith is still a top priority for the Rockets and their future plans. Houston has the No. 2 defensive rating in the NBA thanks to Smith's efforts. While he may not be the best player for the Rockets, he is an important piece for them if they want to compete for a championship.

That's why the Wizards need to pounce if there was ever a time when the Rockets were ready to move on from Smith.

The Wizards are back in action on tomorrow when they take on the Charlotte Hornets at home.

