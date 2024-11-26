Inside The Wizards

Wizards Have Pleasant Surprise in Jordan Poole

Jordan Poole is impressing the Washington Wizards this season.

Jeremy Brener

Nov 22, 2024; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) shoots the ball as Boston Celtics center Neemias Queta (88) defends in the second half at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole is off to a sizzling start in his second season with the team.

After adjusting to his new surroundings in the nation's capital following a trade from the Golden State Warriors, Poole is coming into his own in his second season with the Wizards.

So far this season, Poole is averaging 21.2 points, 4.9 assists and 1.9 steals per game, all of which are higher than the year before.

Bleacher Report writer Zach Buckley named Poole as the biggest surprise for the Wizards so far this season.

"Jordan Poole's first go-round in Washington went about as poorly as it could have. You could say at least he avoided injuries, but if he had dealt with any medical maladies, maybe those would have explained his sagging shooting rates or steady supply of lowlights," Buckley writes. "There weren't a ton of reasons to believe things would be different this season, but—so far—the 25-year-old is playing at a higher level than ever. His stat line is overloaded with career highs, including his 21.2 points, 4.9 assists, 18.3 player efficiency rating and 60.9 true shooting percentage. Poole has been a streaky player throughout his career, so it's fair to question the sustainability of any of this. Still, if he has managed to turn a corner, that would be one of this season's most pleasant surprises."

Poole had played well until a hip injury sidelined him in the team's last game against the Indiana Pacers. The Wizards hope that he can return quickly so he can get back to what he was doing before he got hurt.

Poole and the Wizards are back in action tonight as they face the Chicago Bulls in their next NBA Cup matchup. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

