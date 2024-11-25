Wizards Rookies Acing Start of Season
The Washington Wizards aren't like most teams in the NBA this season when it comes to their rookie class.
Not many, if any, teams are playing three first-year players in their rotation, but the rebuilding Wizards have good reason to. They selected Alex Sarr (No. 2), Bub Carrington (No. 14) and Kyshawn George (No. 24) in the first round of this summer's draft. There aren't other players on the roster that should take their space, and with wins not at the highest priority, the Wizards can develop these players by giving them many on-court opportunities.
Bleacher Report writer Grant Hughes graded every team's rookie class through the first month of the season and gave the Wizards an 'A-' for their efforts.
"Carrington and Sarr have been full-time starters from the jump, hardly a surprise for a Washington Wizards team with no reason to stunt the growth of its youth amid a loss-laden rebuild. Fortunately, both have shown legitimately projectable NBA skills in the opening weeks of their careers," Hughes writes. "George competes defensively and has ideal combo forward size but has been streaky as a shooter. He makes good decisions, though (39 assists to 11 turnovers from a forward is solid), and seems to fit well between Carrington and Sarr."
The Wizards rookies are still getting their feet wet and learning, but the environment that they are in allows them to try a bunch of things without fear of getting bench or having their spot taken by somebody else. Washington knows it is building a foundation with this trio, so the development that takes place this season should be of the highest priority for the Wizards.
The Wizards rookies will be back on the floor against the Chicago Bulls in their next NBA Cup game.
