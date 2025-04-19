Former Wizards Guard Throws Shade at Team
There have been so many times in life when a former employee holds a grudge for a number of years against their former employer. This tends to happen when an employee is terminated, or the employer decides not to renew their contract. It has even been seen in the NBA in the case of the Washington Wizards.
We know the Wizards are going through a rough patch at this time. As the season has just concluded, they finished with the second-worst record in the NBA. Additionally, they became injury-riddled as the season was ending by losing Corey Kispert and Bilal Coulibaly. There is also the fact that head coach Brian Keefe is still figuring things out in his role.
Despite everything mentioned as to why the Wizards have struggled recently, there are still a lot of reasons to have optimism regarding the future of the team. With it resting partially on the 2025 NBA Draft, former Wizards guard Austin Rivers went out of his way to throw a bit of shade towards his former team.
Regarding the expected number one overall pick in this year’s draft in Cooper Flagg, Rivers went on to say, “He can’t end up in DC. I would be so mad if he went to DC.”
Rivers hasn’t had a job in the NBA for several years now, and he has thrown a lot of shade towards his former team, which hasn’t had any interest in bringing him back.
Rivers went on further to say, “I don’t think they have any solid pieces around, but with the exception of Sarr, who’s not bad. I don’t like the makeup there.”
The Wizards have one of the best young cores in the entire league, along with a stockpile of draft picks for the future. Despite the comments by Rivers, Washington has one of the brightest futures in the NBA.
