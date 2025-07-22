Why Former Wizards Player Will Thrive With Clippers
Many people have gone after a life change and come up disappointed in the end. When that change happens, it takes time to get adjusted and accustomed to the change. When you are up to speed with the new situation, there can still be some growing pains. However, it can also be simply a bad situation. Perhaps the new change is trying to change who you are. That was the case for former Washington Wizards guard Bradley Beal.
The Wizards had to make a hard decision when it came to moving on from Bradley Beal. He was an All-Star with them. He made a name for himself with the team and proved to be one of the best scorers in the entire league. He was a pure and natural shooting guard. However, when he was traded to the Phoenix Suns, they did a lot of experimenting with him and that ruined his statistics.
Beal’s agent, Mark Bartelstein, recently spoke on the situation that unfolded with Beal and the Phoenix Suns.
“If you have Brad Beal on your team, you have to let him be Brad Beal," Bartenstein said. "Otherwise, it doesn’t make sense, and you’re not getting the best version of him. That’s what I think is going to happen here with the [Los Angeles] Clippers.”
With the Suns, Beal played point guard. This was done because he played next to two of the best scorers in NBA History: Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. That didn’t work, so they transitioned him to a reserve role coming off the bench. That didn’t work either, as he needs to be made a starter to truly get the best out of him. With the Clippers, he is expected to start. He should look like himself again with them, as they will allow him to be the player he once was with the Wizards: a dynamic scorer.
