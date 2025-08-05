Former Wizards Forward Named Favorite to Win Most Improved Player
The Washington Wizards have parted ways with some great talent in the past few seasons. First, it was John Wall being traded to the Houston Rockets, who revealed how he felt about the situation. Then Bradley Beal signaled the official start of a complete rebuild. Most recently, it was former Defensive Player of the Year Marcus Smart, who is now with the Los Angeles Lakers. Now, one of their former players, who the front office traded, is the favorite to win Most Improved Player this season.
Deni Avdija, the ninth overall pick in 2020, is now listed as the favorite to win Most Improved Player in 2026. Last season, Dyson Daniels of the Atlanta Hawks won the award, while also being named an All-Defensive first team member. Daniels rightfully deserved the award, but the former Wizard in Avdija will have a tough time winning the award.
Last season, Avdija averaged 16.9 points per game for the Portland Trailblazers. This ranked 53rd in the league. He also averaged 7.3 rebounds a game, which is ranked 28th in the NBA. He had a great campaign last season, which should affect his chances of winning the award.
The only way he has a chance at this award is if he is an All-NBA member, and that is a long shot. Avdija could see some All-Star selections in his future, but All-NBA seems to be a stretch. He does not have the capabilities to be a first or second scoring option on a team. Just after an excellent campaign last season, Avdija has to become a top-20 player in the NBA even to have a chance at winning this award.
Current Wizards player Alex Sarr has a better chance at winning the award than Avdija. Right now, Sarr is playing for Team France in EuroBasket with fellow Wizards teammate Bilal Coulibaly. In his 2025 debut for the French national team, Sarr put on quite a show, scoring 19 points on 70 percent shooting. Take this with his Summer League performance, it should spell an 18 points and 10 rebounds per game season for the Frenchman. There is also a chance he averages two blocks a game, which could earn him All-Defensive honors.
It comes down to situations just as much as skill level when it comes to accolades. Tre Johnson is an example, as he is in the best spot to win Rookie of the Year. The former Wizard in Avdija may be the favorite, but his situation puts him at a disadvantage.
