Former Wizards Guard Wins EuroLeague MVP
It is often important to put yourself in the best situation that you possibly can. That is the best option as it gives you the best chance at success. The NBA is just one option for playing professional basketball. The Washington Wizards may not be the best situation for some athletes.
Over the years, the Wizards have been focused on rebuilding. They are trying to get back to being a contender in the Eastern Conference. Things were smooth-sailing when the Wizards were led by Gilbert Arenas, Caron Butler and Antawn Jamison. They have now become the youngest team in the league as they try to become a contender again.
During this time, the Wizards have had a revolving door of talented players. Despite their talents, some of these players may not have been a good fit for the team. One player that comes to mind is Kendrick Nunn. A portion of his fourth season in the league came with the Wizards in 2023.
With the Wizards, he averaged seven points per game, along with one rebound and one assist. This came as a surprise to the Wizards because Nunn averaged 15 points per game with the Miami Heat in his first two seasons.
He looked like he was going to have a special career in the league. Unfortunately, Nunn’s last season in the NBA was with Washington.
That didn’t stop Nunn from pursuing a basketball career. He worked hard over the years playing overseas in Europe. With his hard work on the court, Nunn has won the EuroLeague MVP Award while playing for Panathinaikos B.C. He averaged 21.1 points, 4.3 assists and 3.6 rebounds across 33 games.
Nunn is a prime example of why the right situation is important for every player.
