Former Wizards Great Celebrates 62nd Birthday
There's a saying in life that suggests we as people are aging gracefully. That saying refers to someone aging like fine wine. When we think of wine, it gets better with age. Age makes the best wines! Today, one of the best players to ever play for the Washington Wizards celebrates his birthday. Some consider him the greatest of all time. The time has come to appreciate the career of Michael Jordan.
Jordan is now 62-years-old. MJ was born on February 17, 1963. Many may not realize Jordan was born in Brooklyn, New York. That tends to be forgotten because he played college basketball at the University of North Carolina (UNC).
Before signing with the Wizards, Jordan made quite a name for himself with the Chicago Bulls. He won six championships, six NBA Final MVPs and even the regular season MVP Award five times as well. He was an All-Star 12 times before joining the Wizards. The body of work he put together in the NBA is one that probably will never be duplicated.
Jordan's days as a Wizard were impressive and fun to watch as well, as he still was making the NBA All-Star team. Despite being late in his career, MJ is considered one of the greatest players to ever play for the Wizards.
He recently sold his majority stake in the Charlotte Hornets in August 2023. He has made a lot of money in his lifetime, as the Jordan brand is worth over $7 billion dollars now. We are seeing that brand showcased in other sports besides just the NBA.
Jordan is still excelling in life at the age of 62. He is an advisor, investor and co-owner of a NASCAR team. As he ages in life, he continues to be celebrated for the life and career he has had, as the movie "Air" was released in 2023.
Indeed, Jordan has had tremendous success and has won in the game of life.
