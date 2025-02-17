Wizards Tank Job Must Continue After All-Star Break
The Washington Wizards are the only team still in single digits in the win column at the All-Star break.
Their futility over the course of the season has been remarkable, but the team has found ways to improve as time goes on.
That being said, it is likely in the Wizards' best interest to keep losing when the second half of the season begins later this week.
"Only 36 teams in NBA history have produced a winning percentage south of .200. The 2023-24 Wizards were one of them (.183), and the 2024-25 iteration has managed to lower the bar (.167)," Bleacher Report analyst Zach Buckley writes.
"In the backward world of tanking, though, this is maybe a job well done? It's tough to say that with much conviction when there aren't major developmental success stories on the roster — does Jordan Poole's bounce-back count? — but Washington should have some of the strongest lottery odds for a seemingly loaded draft," he continued.
"Ideally, the Wizards could pair that prospect with a few building blocks already on the roster, but the jury remains out on their most important young players. It's fair to covet more growth from Bilal Couliably and Alex Sarr, but all on-court results are tricky to evaluate when a franchise is willing and easier to lose large," Buckley writes.
While the Wizards have enjoyed some success in February winning their first three games, the team needs to ensure it has the best odds possible for potential No. 1 overall pick Cooper Flagg.
The Wizards have a few games of cushion before the other bottom-feeder teams in the standings, but Washington needs to keep running its race, which means developing well while also staying in the loss column as much as possible.
