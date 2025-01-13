Warriors Linked to Wizards in Trade Rumor
The Washington Wizards are a team to watch in the trade market, especially with those in need of a center.
One of the most popular centers on the trade market is Wizards big man Jonas Valanciunas, and interest is heating up with just weeks to go until the deadline.
ClutchPoints insider Brett Siegel says that Valanciunas could be traded to the Golden State Warriors.
"Jonas Valanciunas, Nikola Vucevic, Chris Boucher, Day'Ron Sharpe, and Nick Richards are five of the most talked-about centers on the trade market, and the Dubs have been linked to both Valanciunas and Vucevic in recent weeks," Siegel writes.
"Valanciunas is a much cheaper option for Golden State at $9.9 million, but he still has two more seasons left on his contract after this season. The idea of maintaining cap flexibility entering the offseason is key for the Warriors. Prior experience making trades with the Washington Wizards obviously puts the Warriors in a good position to pursue Valanciunas if they want to."
Valanciunas, 32, is averaging 11.8 points and 8.1 rebounds per game for the Wizards this season, proving that he is still capable of being a productive big man off of the bench.
His talents are going towards a six-win Wizards squad, but he could make an impact on a team that has more to play for this season. The former No. 5 overall pick from the 2011 NBA Draft has loads of experience on playoff teams from the past, and that could be used this year if he were to be traded to a contender.
The Warriors could very well end up as that team considering the fact that they are looking to maximize Stephen Curry's contending window as he approaches the twilight of his career.
Make sure you bookmark Washington Wizards on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns and so much more!