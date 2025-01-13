Inside The Wizards

Wizards Blown Out vs. Thunder

The Washington Wizards couldn't get close against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

Jeremy Brener

Jan 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) loses the ball while driving to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) defends in the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
Jan 12, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Washington Wizards guard Jordan Poole (13) loses the ball while driving to the basket as Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort (5) defends in the first quarter at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Geoff Burke-Imagn Images / Geoff Burke-Imagn Images
The Washington Wizards are recovering from one of their worst losses of the season, falling xxx-xx to the Oklahoma City Thunder on Sunday evening inside Capital One Arena.

Considering the fact that the Wizards came into the game with the league's worst record while the Thunder were just one of two teams with 30 wins so far this season, the odds were not in Washington's favor going into the game, and for good reason.

The Thunder were dominant on both ends of the floor to begin the game, building a double-digit lead in the first few minutes of the contest. The lead continued to grow throughout, growing to as much as 44 points late in the fourth quarter.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander led the game in scoring with 27 points, making him one of six players to score in double figures for the Thunder.

The Wizards had 17 points off the bench from Corey Kispert in the losing effort, but the team struggled mightily from the floor. As a team, the Wizards shot 33.7 percent and made just 9 of 46 attempts from downtown.

The Wizards are back in action tomorrow night as they face the Minnesota Timberwolves. Tipoff is scheduled for 7 p.m. ET.

Published
Jeremy Brener
JEREMY BRENER

