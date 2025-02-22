Grading Debut of Wizards' New Duo
There are moments in life that are highly anticipated. When a team adds a player that can help them win games and compete on a nightly basis, one may become a bit anxious to see them debut. Both Khris Middleton and Marcus Smart had a delay in their debut for the Washington Wizards.
They were both ready and available to play in the first game after the NBA All-Star weekend. The moment we all had been looking for has finally come. Here is how both Smart and Middleton performed in their debut with the Wizards.
Marcus Smart- B
Smart's debut came in somewhat limited minutes. Washington decided to bring him off the bench despite him starting for the majority of his NBA career. This move made sense for a lot of reasons.
The Wizards need a leader to guide the second unit. With such a young roster, Smart provides maturity and a lot of in-game experience to the reserves. When they are losing, he can be the positive motivator to remind this young team that the game isn't over yet. He did just that as the Wizards attempted a major comeback against the Bucks.
Smart finished the game with five points and two steals on 66% shooting from the field. One of the shots he made was a three-pointer, so that adds to his contributions! Smart is a leader on both the offensive and defensive end of the floor as it showed in this game.
Khris Middleton - B+
Middleton was inserted into the starting lineup for his Wizards debut against his former team. This helped provide leadership for the first unit as Smart provided leadership for the second unit. This balances the scales moving forward, as it will assist the Wizards in never falling behind too much with a veteran presence present.
Middleton was able to provide some scoring as well as some rebounding, as he scored 12 points and added five rebounds. He too was able to stretch the floor for the Wizards, as he hit a three-pointer in this game. He is a player that did a little bit of everything. Certainly, that will be key down the stretch.
The Bottom Line
Adding both Middleton and Smart made a lot of sense for the Wizards. They were two of the five players to not have a negative rating in their player efficiency rating. They both played well and contributed at a high level for the Wizards. The pair also helped lead a comeback against one of the better teams in the league. This feels like just the beginning for the Wizards as they continue in their development.
