How Will Malcolm Brogdon Contribute for Wizards?
The Washington Wizards gained some experience this offseason when they traded for Malcolm Brogdon from the Portland Trail Blazers for Deni Avdija.
Brogdon, 31, didn't start his Wizards tenure on the best foot after he suffered a hand injury, which is expected to sideline him for the start of the regular season.
With Brogdon out, that will give more opportunities for No. 14 overall pick Bub Carrington to play more often at the beginning of the year. Depending on how well Carrington plays, Brogdon's role will be figured out.
Brogdon is entering the final season of a two-year, $45 million contract, which has him set to make $22.5 million with the Wizards. This means Brogdon likely isn't going to be part of Washington's long-term plans. However, the Wizards may be able to move him in a trade before February's deadline if the team can find a new home for him.
Contending teams in need of a point guard will likely contact the Wizards regarding Brogdon's availability. However, the price for Brogdon's services will likely be dependent on how much he plays before the deadline. That's why Brogdon being out for the first part of the season is unfortunate for the Wizards.
The sooner Brogdon can return, the better off the Wizards will be. Even if Brogdon pierces into Carrington's playing time for part of the season, the rookie can learn a lot by sitting and watching the veteran work and run the offense.
Towards the end of the regular season, whether Brogdon is on the roster or not, Carrington will get that chance to develop his game. But while they still have him, the Wizards should extract as much value out of Brogdon — both on and off the court — as possible.
