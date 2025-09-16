How Wizards Are NBA's Best in Handling Business
In a league governed by a strict salary cap, managing payroll effectively is crucial for sustained success in the NBA. The Washington Wizards have demonstrated sharp financial foresight and strategy, building a payroll structure that positions them to be major players in upcoming free agency periods. Currently, their most notable contract belongs to Khris Middleton, who stands as the only Wizard within the top 50 most expensive contracts in the NBA.
Middleton is a seasoned All-Star and former NBA champion. He has a contract that isn’t reflective of the player he is today. That contract was awarded to him by the Milwaukee Bucks based on what he was able to do there when they won a championship.
Middleton joined Washington under a hefty contract that reflects his proven talent and veteran leadership. However, his fit in the Wizards’ long-term plans remains uncertain. Despite his individual accolades, Middleton’s presence on the roster appears to be more strategic than foundational.
With his contract set to expire next summer, the Wizards will likely explore trade options during the current season. If no trade materializes, it’s nearly certain that Middleton will not return in free agency under the same financial terms. If he does return, it will be at a discounted rate, which is reflective of what he is capable of at this time.
This scenario highlights the savvy approach taken by Wizards General Manager Will Dawkins. Rather than accumulating expensive, long-term commitments, as many teams do by locking multiple players into top-50 contracts, the Wizards have maintained flexibility. Their payroll is structured to create cap space while retaining key young assets and maintaining future optionality.
Teams like the Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, Los Angeles Clippers, Phoenix Suns and New York Knicks are burdened with multiple high-value contracts, leaving little room for adjustments. In contrast, the Wizards are emerging as one of the few franchises with the financial flexibility to pursue major free agents or absorb contracts to acquire draft capital.
Will Dawkins and the Wizards front office deserve credit for this positioning. Their careful management of Khris Middleton’s situation with balancing short-term veteran presence with long-term cap strategy reflects a franchise focused on sustainability and competitive opportunity. If they play their cards right, the 2025 offseason could see Washington emerge as a major destination for star talent.
In a league where payroll missteps can cripple a franchise for years, the Wizards are proving they know how to handle business. Whether Middleton is moved or walks next summer, his contract is just one more piece in a much larger, well-planned puzzle.
