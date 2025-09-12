Wizards Should Inquire About Pelicans Star
The Washington Wizards are in dire need of a star to accelerate their rebuild and bring relevance back to the franchise. With that in mind, they should strongly consider checking the asking price for New Orleans Pelicans forward Zion Williamson.
The Wizards have already shown a willingness to do business with the Pelicans, as evidenced by the recent trade that sent guard Jordan Poole to New Orleans. That established relationship could be a valuable starting point in exploring a potential blockbuster.
While still young, being just 25 years of age, Williamson is already in need of a fresh start. The marriage between him and the Pelicans has never quite lived up to expectations due to injuries and off-court distractions. However, his on-court production remains undeniable. Last season, he averaged 23 points, six assists, and seven rebounds per game. With statistics such as those, Williamson has the chance to fill multiple voids that the Wizards currently face.
Though he’s considered undersized for a forward at 6’6, Zion’s physicality and rebounding instincts make him a strong frontcourt presence. Pairing him with rookie big man Alex Sarr would give Washington a dynamic frontcourt duo.
The Wizards notably failed to address their rebounding and interior presence in the 2025 NBA Draft, making Zion’s skill set even more desirable. Williamson’s presence wouldn’t just improve the roster. He is much more than just another piece added to the puzzle. His presence with the Wizards would bring star power and ticket sales.
Williamson even has the potential to bring other stars to the team. More importantly, he could elevate Washington into playoff contention in a weakened Eastern Conference. His previous chemistry with CJ McCollum could also pay dividends, helping establish leadership and locker room stability.
For the Pelicans, the fit has never been ideal, and the front office may be ready to move on. Perhaps drafting Derik Queen was the start of the Pelicans wanting to move off from Williamson. The Wizards possess young assets and future draft picks that could be appealing to New Orleans as they pivot around former Wizard Jordan Poole, the rookies Derik Queen and Jeremiah Fears, and even the big man who stood out last season, Yves Missi.
Williamson fits the Wizards’ timeline and needs. If the price is right, Washington should explore a deal that could finally give the franchise the franchise cornerstone it has long been searching for.
